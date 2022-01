INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested three minors for their alleged roles in an armed carjacking on the city's east side on Tuesday. Just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers responded to the 2600 block of Andy Drive, near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Post Road, on a report of an armed carjacking. When officers arrived, the male victim told them his silver 2011 Buick Regal was taken at gunpoint while he was inside the car on his driveway.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO