OU women's basketball: Robertson's record-breaking night just another example of her impact

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson (30) drives the ball during the Sooners’ 83-77 win over Baylor Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. AP Photo / Garett Fisbeck

Taylor Robertson’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the game Wednesday proved to be important in more ways than one.

First, it cut Baylor’s lead to two points and helped the Sooners to an eventual 83-77 victory. But more significantly, it cemented her place in Big 12 history as the all-time conference leader in career 3-pointers.

That final 3-pointer, her fifth of the night, gave her 393 for her career, surpassing former Kansas State guard Laurie Koehn. She finished the game with 15 points and didn’t miss a single shot.

After the game, Robertson credited her dad with helping hone her shooting skills. Her father, Dave, passed away from colon cancer while she was in high school.

“It’s really cool. I wish he could be here, but it’s really cool to have that,” Robertson said. “And I know that he would be proud because he started it. When I was younger, we would go and we’d shoot for hours every day. A lot of it is credit to him.”

Her record-breaking night was another reminder of how elite her outside shooting has been for her career. But this season has been her best when it comes to shooting the ball.

Through 16 games, she’s averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game and has made 71-of-142 3-point attempts (50 percent). She’s currently on pace to make more 3-pointers than any prior season while shooting the best percentage of her career.

Opposing teams long ago began face guarding her in an attempt to keep her from shooting, and that was on display against the Bears. Robertson had just two shot attempts at halftime and finished the game with five.

However, the defensive attention Robertson commands has helped her teammates find their own offense. The Sooners have four players averaging 11 or more points per game, and the team is averaging 87 points per game, which ranks second nationally.

“Her movement, she’s drawing so much attention,” Baranczyk said. “There’s so much time that she’s drawing two people. I think people are going to have to make that decision. Taylor getting five shots and we’re scoring 83 points, people are going to have to pick their poison.”

It’s not common for Robertson to shoot just five times in a game — she’s averaging nearly 11 shots per game this season — but even if that happens, Robertson doesn’t mind because it often means a teammate has an open shot.

“Whenever someone would set a screen for me, a lot of times two [defenders] would go at me,” Robertson said. “So whoever screened for me would get a wide-open shot, and that’s how we were able to get some of our buckets. That’s why I didn’t get as many shots because two people would go with me, and that’s great because someone else would get a wide open look. We can all hit shots on our team, so it’s great when that happens.”

But Robertson’s had a bigger impact than just shooting. She leads the team in minutes played with 538, 91 more than any other Sooner, and she’s second on the team in total assists (56). She’s also fourth on the team in total rebounds (74).

“I don’t think she goes out any night and says, ‘I have to get mine,’” Baranczyk said. “I don’t even think she thinks she’s going out and only shoot 3s. I think she goes out and thinks she’s a complete basketball player, because she is.”

When asked about Robertson’s historic night, Baranczyk pointed to her unselfishness and her focus.

“It’s hours of work,” Baranczyk said. “It’s belief in our team. And it was probably a little help from above.”