ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Tournament of Champions a ‘slam dunk’ for Springfield’s economy

By David Chasanov, Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6jpV_0dlj3rMF00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Tournament of Champions hasn’t ended yet, but it may already have a new champion off the court: Springfield’s economy.

Local dry cleaners feel the impact, as well as restaurants like First Watch. Dejwan Oldham says his staff always looks forward to this time of year.

“You got Christmas and then following right after that usually we die in January, and then you got the Tournament of Champions and so that brings the business right back,” Oldham said. “So it’s a good time for it really. It gets pretty wild. It gets pretty busy. Restaurant full, completely full, people waiting outside the door waiting to get in. It’s a pretty busy restaurant.”

To prepare for the tournament crowds, Oldham says First Watch brings in extra servers and cooks.

“I just tell them it’s going to be a busy weekend,” Oldham said. “I always tell them to ‘eat your Wheaties, be prepared, it’s going to be a busy weekend, so we can do it.’ It’s good money. A lot of tourists. I see a lot of people coming in from out of state and stuff. It’s cool. A lot of locals too, but mostly tourists.”

Usually, a mix of players and fans come in and eat during the event.

Lloyds Dry Cleaners off South Golden will be busy all weekend cleaning team uniforms – for free. Normally the business is closed on Saturdays, but it will be open this weekend to help out with the tournament. Owner Todd Edwards says Lloyds has been doing this for six years.

“We’re pretty busy right now you know and within the realms of handling these uniforms, it’s pretty basic but it does take time,” Edwards said. “We want to make sure the kids have everything that they need when they’re out there on the floor and the coaches look good. We also want to eliminate one of those small things that they have to worry about that we can take care of.”

Edwards says most hotels in town only have a couple of washing machines. Lloyds handles the jerseys with a lot of special care, especially during COVID-19.

“We’ll spend hours,” Edwards said. “We’re underneath a strict timeline because it is a back-to-back-to-back day on games. We’re on a strict timeline that will take several hours. But, we feel pretty efficient of being able to handle this over the last six years that we provide a good service.”

Edwards says this cleaning system was developed through Springfield Public Schools as a way of showing the city’s hospitality.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Bears cage Redbirds, Mosley finishes with 24 points

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were back at JQH Arena and were looking to defend the home hardwood Wednesday night. In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops were looking to get even with Illinois State. The Redbirds beat the Bears at their place on December first. Ford played his college ball at Illinois State, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa beats Kickapoo for the first time since 2015

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A top ranked boys basketball matchup in Class 6 Tuesday night, sixth-ranked Nixa visiting seventh-ranked Kickapoo. It’s been seven years since Nixa has beaten Kickapoo. And the Eagles flying high early, Jordyn Turner with the three, it’s 18-12 Nixa. Kickapoo battles back, the look inside to Zaide Lowery for the slam dunk, it’s a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears ready to tip off homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will also be at home this week. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team will host Bradley Thursday night and then Illinois State on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears will try to regain momentum after suffering their first Valley loss of the season at Northern Iowa. That snapped a 21-game Valley winning […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
KOLR10 News

Mosley makes up for lost minutes in second half

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State mens team has moved into second place in the Valley after Wednesday night’s shallacking of Illinois State. The Bears pulled away in the first half and never looked back winning 88-63. Dana Ford beat his alma mater and evened up the season series with the Redbirds. The Bears hot hand Isiaih […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Mosley racks in weekly hoops awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Missouri State Bears guard Isiaih Mosley picked up two more awards Monday after his Saturday performance at Valparaiso. In our Bear Nation report, Mosley is the Lou Henson national player of the week. A few minutes after that, the Valley named him the conference player of the week. It’s the second straight week […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Covid infections cancel Saturday’s Drury game against SBU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens team continues to struggle with Covid-19 infections. The Panthers announced Tuesday that their game Saturday against Southwest Baptist has been canceled because of their quarantine. Drury has two players who have tested positive and six others who are in contact quarantine. The Panthers have only played three of the eight games […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Edwards
KOLR10 News

Number one Strafford runs past Central in Rogersville Tourney

ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Also Monday afternoon, number one ranked Strafford, in Class three, taking on Central in the Rogersville tournament. And the Lady Indians out to a quick start, downcourt to a wide open Laney Humble for three, it’s a 19-6 Strafford start. The Indians sharing the ball, and inside to Sophia Frerking and it’s 24-6. Central […]
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Ford, Bears looking for revenge against Redbirds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will host Illinois State Wednesday night at JQH Arena. In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops will be looking for their third straight win. And they’ll be looking for revenge. You can see that game on our sister station KOZL-TV at 7:00 p.m. Way back on December first, Missouri […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains Schools to close early Wednesday

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains School district announced Wednesday morning that schools in the area will close early due to weather forecasted for the afternoon. West Plains Elementary will be releasing students at 1 pm., while K-8 students will be released at 1:45 pm. Middle School, High School, and South Fork Elementary students […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Restaurants#First Watch#Wheaties#Lloyds Dry Cleaners
KOLR10 News

Kickapoo holds off Lady Eagles in top ranked showdown

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monady night, number five ranked Nixa in Class six hosting number three ranked Kickapoo. And a quick start for the Lady Chiefs, inbounds to Bella Fontleroy for the wide open three, it’s a 7-nothing start. Nixa getting the ball to Norah Clark on the block and the jumper, it’s a […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Grant to Attract Minority Business Owners to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Downtown Springfield Association has received a $30K grant for its new ASCEND (Advancing Springfield’s Commitment to Entrepreneurship, Networking & Diversity) program from US Bank. “We are the most diverse neighborhood in Southwest Missouri, but we still need to have more minority business owners,” explained Rusty Worley, Executive Director of the Downtown […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Springfield schools and hospitals struggle with major staffing issues amid Omicron surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The COVID-19 surge is impacting several parts of the Springfield community. During a virtual COVID-19 briefing, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department stated the Omicron variant is causing the local community to feel the weight of COVID-19 like never before. “Due to the sheer volume of cases, we are seeing more severe illness, hospitalization, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Reaction to COVID-driven school closures, virtual days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Staff shortages and excessive student absences led numerous school districts to either cancel classes or go to virtual learning for the rest of the week. Springfield Public Schools is one of the districts to completely close Wednesday through Friday. “It became very clear to us that we need to give our staff […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Options for parents who need childcare as COVID-19 closes schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s SPARC division is opening a day camp for the rest of the week after Springfield Public Schools opted to cancel classes Wednesday through Friday. The Discovery Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield will also be open as options for parents on Wednesday and Thursday. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy