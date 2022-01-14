ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: 2 Early Warning Weather Alerts

 6 days ago

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Saturday will be a...

Weather Forecast

Rain will change to snow creating a slippery morning commute. Temperatures will fall throughout the day leading to freezing temperatures later this afternoon into the evening. Expect 1-3 inches of snow in the NYC region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Weather Forecast

Weather Forecast

Weather
Environment
City of Charleston Offices to Close Early Friday Due to Winter Weather Forecast

Due to inclement weather forecast for tomorrow, city of Charleston offices will close at 2 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022. According to the National Weather Service Charleston, Friday’s forecast calls for rain developing into periods of freezing rain as temperatures drop late in the day, which could result in icy roadways.
CHARLESTON, SC
Weather Forecast

Weather forecast

It seems like we're getting something new every few hours, as after the slop fest this morning, it's gonna get really, REALLY cold tonight, so bundle up! FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
First Alert Forecast

Creative and kind are two words used to describe this Michigan foster child in need of adoption. There's no propane, no generator, and no fossil fuels onboard. Medical Moment: Protecting the brain from TBI and concussions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Researchers are studying how cooling the brain may be able...
MICHIGAN STATE

