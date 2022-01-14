Who does Danny Trejo play in The Book of Boba Fett?

After the Order of the Night Wind assassin claims that Mok Shaiz, the Mayor of the spaceport Mos Espa, hired him and his late comrades to kill Boba, the latter decides that it’s time to meet this enigmatic Mayor. In the pilot episode, the Mayor’s majordomo appears before Boba and announces that the Mayor will not pay any tribute to him. Instead, Boba is the one who has to give tribute to the Mayor. Boba refuses and tells the majordomo that he is letting him go back to his employer alive is a gift in itself. Boba and Fennec initially think that the attack is a response to his actions. They go to see the Mayor and discover that he is an Ithorian. Here is everything you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.
