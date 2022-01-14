ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who does Danny Trejo play in The Book of Boba Fett?

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett offered Star Wars fans a good deal of surprises. Among them, the epic return of the classic practical effects creature, the rancor. The show has been leaning heavily on events surrounding Return of the Jedi, more so this episode...

TVLine

Boba Fett Stars Talk Danny Trejo 'Surprise,' Introduction of Young Mod Gang as 'Homage' to George Lucas

The following contains casting spoilers from Episode 3 of Disney+’s The Book of Boba fett. As expected as it was to see Danny Trejo pop up in The Book of Boba Fett — after all, filmdom’s erstwhile Machete has appeared in many of his second cousin Robert Rodriguez’s projects — it still snuck up on Boba himself. Trejo’s casting as a Rancor wrangler “actually was kept a bit of a surprise,” series lead Temuera Morrison told TVLine during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. “I didn’t know until the last minute, until Danny got there that day for filming.” Morrison...
MOVIES
Fremont Tribune

Disney+ releases 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Ever since his first appearance in the 1980s film 'Star Wars: 'The Empire Strikes Back', bounty hunter Boba Fett has remained one of the franchise's most popular and enigmatic characters.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 recap/review

Last week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett started us on two narratives from different periods in Boba Fett’s life. In the post-Return of the Jedi/pre-Force Awakens present, Fett’s efforts to establish himself as Tatooine‘s head crime lord hits a snag when he and Fennec Shand were attacked by a bunch of parkour ninjas. Thankfully, Shand was able to capture one of them alive before finishing off the rest.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Who Are the Ithorians in The Book of Boba Fett? Who Voices the Mayor?

After the Order of the Night Wind assassin claims that Mok Shaiz, the Mayor of the spaceport Mos Espa, hired him and his late comrades to kill Boba, the latter decides that it’s time to meet this enigmatic Mayor. In the pilot episode, the Mayor’s majordomo appears before Boba and announces that the Mayor will not pay any tribute to him. Instead, Boba is the one who has to give tribute to the Mayor. Boba refuses and tells the majordomo that he is letting him go back to his employer alive is a gift in itself. Boba and Fennec initially think that the attack is a response to his actions. They go to see the Mayor and discover that he is an Ithorian. Here is everything you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: Danny Trejo Shares Fun Behind The Scenes Look At His Enigmatic Rancor Keeper

In last Wednesday's episode of The Book of Boba Fett, director Robert Rodriguez reunited with an actor who's become synonymous with his career: Danny Trejo. The actor took on a role that shouldn't surprise fans, playing the strong, silent type with an apparent soft side as a Rancor keeper who is now set to train Lord Fett's newest acquisition (so he can ride him into battle).
MOVIES
chimesnewspaper.com

“The Book of Boba Fett” is goofy, original and triumphant

Written by “Chef” star John Favreau, “The Book of Boba Fett” contains the essential elements of a successful Star Wars spin-off. The narrative includes familiar characters, a tie to the fourth or fifth episode, and a main character with really, really good teeth. It begins with the story of Boba Fett’s takeover of Jabba the Hutt’s throne on planet Tatooine and explores his struggles. Viewers can watch weekly episodes unfold on Disney+.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Expresses Interest In Playing Commander Cody Or Captain Rex

Jango Fett was the basis for the Clone army that would eventually fall under Emperor Palpatine's control, while his son, Boba, was also a clone created specifically for the bounty hunter. This gave actor Temuera Morrison the chance to play a lot of different characters in the Star Wars Universe, but there are two, in particular, we could one day see him suit up as down the line.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

5 Characters Who Could Show Up in The Book of Boba Fett

With the arrival of Black Krrsantan in last week’s episode, we take a look at five other Star Wars character who could appear in The Book of Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett is in full swing, with two episodes out and five more to go, we have already seen some surprise character appearances and intriguing revelations about Star Wars‘ most notorious bounty hunter. But who else are we going to see and how will they appear? Below are our five pitches for characters that might show up in the Disney+ series and how they might be tied in.
MOVIES
IGN

The Book of Boba Fett: Who's Really Running Mos Espa? | Star Wars Canon Fodder

Boba Fett may call himself a daimyo but now we know who's really running things in Mos Espa: The Pyke Syndicate. In The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3, everybody's favorite unaltered clone of a Mandalorian foundling finds out who is scary enough that two Hutts don't want their smoke. We're speaking of the Pykes. Star Wars fans will be googling Book of Boba Fett biker gang after watching Book of Boba Fett. Plus we get a confrontation with Black Krranstan in the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett. So join IGN host Max Scoville for Star Wars Canon Fodder for the full Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 breakdown and all of the Easter eggs we could find. Since the Mandalorian arrived on Disney +, fans Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett will be looking for something new. Rockstars like Boba Fett will quell any emergency. Awesome Star Wars creatures like the rancor could be just the thing to repair Boba Fett's image. Danny Trejo and Stephen Root guest star in the Disney + series by John Favreau starring Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett. Rancor fans will be happy to find out that Boba Fett will indeed ride one of the fearsome beasts if he gets his wish.
MOVIES
FanSided

The Book of Boba Fett: Where is Rotta the Hutt?

In Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Tribes of Tatooine,” we were introduced to two new Hutts being carried through the strees, a twin brother and sister who happen to be cousins of Tatooine’s former resident crime lord (not Bib Fortuna). The appearance of the Hutt twins has caused some fans to wonder: Where is Jabba’s son?
MOVIES
FanSided

The Book of Boba Fett ‘The Tribes of Tatooine’ ending explained

Warning! Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Tribes of Tatooine.”. The much anticipated first spinoff of The Mandalorian, featuring one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters of all time, has, at last, arrived on Disney+. Last week’s episode introduced viewers...
MOVIES
FanSided

Who is directing The Book of Boba Fett? Full directors list

The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm’s first highly anticipated spinoff series from The Mandalorian has arrived on Disney+. In typical fashion, Disney confirmed minimal details about the production ahead of its release, leaving many viewers to want to know more about the crew creating the first big on-screen story about the legendary bounty hunter.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Morrison Teases Surprises And The Finale Of The Book of Boba Fett

Star Temuera Morrison teases surprises and the finale of The Book of Boba Fett in a recent interview with THR. Of course Morrison has to watch what he is saying, especially with Ming-Na Wen watching him like a hawk. However without revealing anything too much Morrison was still able to tease that there are many surprises to come and also hype up the finale.
MOVIES
Collider

'Book of Boba Fett': Who Was That Wookiee Working for the Hutt Twins?

The Book of Boba Fett’s second episode treated viewers to an hour's worth of expansive Tattoine lore and shocking character reveals. After Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) try to identify the captured Night Wind assassin, the two leave Garsa Fwip’s (Jennifer Beals) cantina to a bustling street. Enter Jabba the Hutts’ cousins, a pair of Huttenese twins who bring with them a mysterious black-furred Wookiee whom Fett refers to as a gladiator. At this point, audiences are likely asking themselves what the Mustafar is going on. We’ve gathered the history of this armored, rifle-toting Kashyyykian: Black Krrsantan.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Could Doctor Aphra appear in The Book of Boba Fett?

When it comes to Star Wars, the delicate art of the guest appearance has become a line most expertly walked. It’s very easy to take a familiar character, bring them into a story with the hopes of enhancing it, and end up having that character overshadow everything — not in a good way. But Star Wars has gotten pretty good at making Leia’s Rebels episode and The Mandalorian‘s Ahsoka appearance both exciting and purposeful without derailing the plot. Which means it may be the perfect time to bring Doctor Aphra out of the comics and into live-action for the first time.
COMICS
