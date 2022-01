Whether you’re looking to escape the city or just want to try something new, buying a farmhouse in the Hudson Valley might be the perfect move for you. Not only does the region offer plenty of picturesque scenery, but there are also plenty of companies, events, and attractions that call this area home. Although Hudson Valley real estate can be quite expensive, it could still be the perfect place to raise your family or retire. Read on to learn more about this beautiful area and what you can expect if you decide to buy farmhouse in the Hudson Valley, NY or Catskills.

