Pete Carroll is safe. By all accounts, so is John Schneider. Russell Wilson once again is surrounded by sound and fury, but like last year, it may end up signifying nothing. Yet a disappointing season such as the one just completed by the Seahawks warrants some kind of reckoning, a change that pushes them forward, or at least is perceived to. It’s easy to envision that last week’s end-of-season meeting by team chair Jody Allen with Carroll and Schneider focused on that very topic.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO