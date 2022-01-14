ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Electricity Regulation with Equity and Justice for All

By Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Newswise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Poring over the line items on your monthly electricity bill may not sound like an enticing way to spend an afternoon, but the way electricity bills are structured has a significant impact on equitable energy access and distribution. For example, fixed fees can have a disproportionate impact on low-income...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to collect forest seedlings from healthy areas and spread them over fire-scarred land, helping the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. superstores have potential to generate solar energy by installing panels on their roofs, according to a report released Thursday. With solar panels installed, the United States could create enough energy to power close to 8 million homes, according to the report entitled "Solar on Superstores: Big roofs, big potential for renewable energy," published by the non-partisan group Environment America.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
utilitydive.com

'Unacceptable:' Texas market reforms will not be quick, electric grid operator tells dissatisfied regulators

Major reforms to wholesale power markets will take longer to implement than the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) anticipated, setting off concerns among regulators. The PUCT issued an implementation "blueprint" for wholesale market changes on Jan. 13 at the direction of state lawmakers and the governor, following last winter's cold snap and widespread blackouts. Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) officials say they do not have sufficient staff to implement new reliability products by next winter, and stakeholders say they are concerned at the lack of detail in the PUCT's blueprint.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Batteries get hyped, but pumped hydro provides the vast majority of long-term energy storage essential for renewable power – here’s how it works

To cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half within a decade, the Biden administration’s goal, the U.S. is going to need a lot more solar and wind power generation, and lots of cheap energy storage. Wind and solar power vary over the course of a day, so energy storage is essential to provide a continuous flow of electricity. But today’s batteries are typically quite small and store enough energy for only a few hours of electricity. To rely more on wind and solar power, the U.S. will need more overnight and longer-term storage as well. While battery innovations get a lot of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Argonne’s Science of Cities program enables the development of more resilient, sustainable and equitable communities

Newswise — The Laboratory is using systems science to reimagine urban planning, providing decision-makers with analyses and tools to develop the cities of the future. At its core, a city is an intricate web of essential systems. Social, economic, environmental, infrastructure and governance systems work together to serve the needs of residents. The ways these systems are designed and managed directly affect quality of life.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Schwartz
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
Newswise

The Value of Wind Energy

Newswise — Two teams of researchers from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have shown that wind energy offers logistical, economic, and environmental value to consumers and utilities from the coast of Oregon to remote villages in Alaska. In the first study of the grid impacts of offshore wind energy...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Department Of Energy#Doe#Berkeley Lab#Portland General Electric
The Independent

‘Just imagine the climate’: Bitcoin in crosshairs as Democrats target crypto mining in green energy push

Cryptocurrency leaders were called before Congress to defended Bitcoin as Democrats questioned how the energy-intensive mining was affecting President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda.The Congressional hearing comes after the Environmental Protection Agency blocked two requests to use coal-fired power plants to power bitcoin mining operations.Democrat Diana DeGette opened the hearing, “Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains”, by saying there needs to be an overall focus on reducing carbon emissions and increasing green energy.Her colleague, Frank Pallone, said the president’s commitment to carbon-free power by 2035, and a net-zero economy by 2050, couldn’t be met by mining energy-intensive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

Exxon Mobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 but the target accounts only for its fossil fuel extraction and powering operations - not the far greater carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
woay.com

Gov. Justice announces plan to manufacture all-electric school buses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice has announced all-electric school buses will soon be coming to West Virginia. GreenPower Motor Company will be manufacturing the buses in South Charleston at a 9.5-acre facility. The company signed an agreement with the state to lease the facility, which includes an 80,000 square-foot building, where the zero-emission buses will be made.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy