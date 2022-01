In their 24-year career Every Time I Die were nothing less than a whirlwind of limb-flailing, genre-hopping, game-changing excellence. Their nine albums set a high bar that few before or since have matched, their output effectively helping shape the post-millennial landscape of metallic hardcore, metalcore and just about every permutation therein. With the acrimonious split between vocalist Keith Buckley and the rest of the band in January 2022, we may never truly see their like again - but that won't stop us fervently hoping.

