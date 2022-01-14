What you should have in your car this winter

If you are ever stuck in your car due to the cold weather, it is best to be prepared. There are essentials you should keep in your car if you find yourself in this situation. First let’s start with extra warm gear. You want to make sure you...
It seems like every Canadian has, at one time or another, been caught off-guard by winter weather or treacherous driving conditions. It’s not like we don’t know bad weather is coming; it happens at pretty much the same time every year. This year, get a jump on winter weather hazards by stocking your vehicle with these game-changing items, all of which can be found right here on eBay Motors.
Winter driving safety is usually about keeping your car on the road in slippery conditions, but sometimes the weather is so severe that drivers get trapped on the road alone or in traffic for hours, sometimes overnight. It’s a rare but dangerous situation that could lead to frostbite, hypothermia and...
Earlier this month, a snowstorm left drivers stranded along a 50-mile stretch of Virginia highway. Some ran out of food and gas. Others were forced to sleep in their cars overnight. And even Senator Tim Kaine found himself stuck in the traffic jam for over 20 hours. Incidents such as...
Winter has arrived. As the temperatures start dropping, your car has the potential to have more and more problems. Just like myself, cars don’t like the cold temperatures that fall and winter brings, and nothing is worse than having to deal with that when it’s freezing cold outside. Luckily. after working as a technician myself and consulting with Alex Ramey, an ASE-Certified Master Technician, I've identified some of the best items on the market to get ready for the winter weather.
The recent traffic conundrum created by an early January winter storm on the East Coast magnifies the need for preparedness as it relates to traveling in the winter months. An accident involving several tractor-trailer rigs were involved in an accident locking down traffic near Fredericksburg, Va. forcing some travelers to remain at a standstill — inside their stuck vehicles in the lanes of traffic — for more than a day. The unusual traffic jam involved Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who it was widely reported was stuck in the snarl for 27 hours. Some drivers reportedly abandoned their vehicles in search of food and shelter, while other motorists begged for supplies from the cars around them and anyone they could reach on their cellphones.
Winter in Minnesota means cold temperatures, snow and ice-- sometimes on our highways and roads. So what do you do if your vehicle ends up in the ditch during the winter?. The winter storm system that set off Blizzard Warnings for much of southeast Minnesota Wednesday created whiteout conditions on many area roads and highways. And that caused a lot of problems for drivers across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
After a winter storm left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia earlier this month, many for over 24 hours, we were left with plenty of questions. What went wrong on a governmental level that led to this? How could similar traffic shutdowns be avoided in the future? What should we be carrying in our cars in case of an emergency like this?
Do you live in a location with a harsh winter climate? If so, then you know how winter can make it challenging to drive a car. Whether it’s getting a car to start in subzero temperatures, opening frozen doors, or driving on snowy or icy roads, winter creates all sorts of car problems. One of the most frustrating problems, particularly if you park your car outside of a garage, is ice buildup on the windshield. However, if you park your car in a specific direction, you can reduce the amount of ice.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With snow on the ground, more winter weather on the way, and dropping temperatures, roads in western Pennsylvania are going to be treated with salt and de-icer.
While that’s good news for the morning and evening commutes, it’s not good news for your car.
The chemicals used in de-icers can cause millions of Americans to face expensive vehicle repairs caused by rust.
AAA East Central is reminding drivers to be proactive the rest of this winter and that periodic car washing can prevent rust-related damage to brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other...
Living in a region with blisteringly cold winters tends to make you somewhat of an expert on winter driving. But skilled winter driving means more than just knowing what to do if you slide on ice or how to properly clear your windshield. It means staying on top of important vehicle maintenance, like checking exterior lights, having your battery tested and regularly monitoring your tire pressure.
Is it necessary to warm up your car in cold weather? It was in the old days, but not so much anymore due to our modern cars. The AAA says you only need to let the engine run for about 30 seconds, or as long as it takes you to get situated and buckled up, before driving. That will give enough time for the oil to circulate. AutoZone notes that some states and cities have laws restricting the practice for environmental reasons and carry fines in excess of $1,000. Electric cars should be kept plugged-in on cold days, when possible, as they have conditioning systems that can keep their batteries at the ideal operating temperature and can also be programmed to heat the cabin without emitting any tailpipe emissions. The experts say the only time you should really consider an extended warm-up is if you’re having trouble scraping snow and ice off the windows before they’re defrosted, but a good scraper and a can of remover can accelerate the process. (Fox)
