Ridge Holland Comments On Recent Injury From WWE Day 1

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off its 2022 pay-per-view schedule with UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for a card that will be headlined by a heavyweight championship bout. In truth, it will be very interesting to see how the UFC, through its partnership with ESPN, will generate buyrates during the new year because the first quarter of the PPV calendar doesn’t necessarily have anything mainstream scheduled. While next month’s Adesanya/Whittaker rematch should provide a quality bout, it’s more of a contest for diehard fight fans. The UFC 272 headliner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal is more sizzle than substance, and considering that they were both dominated in their last fight by Kamaru Usman, the amount of interest in that sizzle might be minimal.

UFC ・ 9 HOURS AGO