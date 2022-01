Fulton County commissioners passed a $1.25 billion budget Wednesday with more money to improve elections and clear the backlog of court cases. General fund spending is slated to increase 6% this year, to about $847 million — about $464 million of that is for personnel and $383 million for operations. With county finance officials expecting $746 million in revenue, they expect to draw $101 million from the general fund balance. There has been no change to the millage rate.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO