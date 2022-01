Covid-19 infections have continued to fall in most parts of the UK, though levels are still higher than before Christmas, new figures suggest.England Scotland and Wales all saw a drop last week in the number of people in private households estimated to have Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Northern Ireland is estimated to have seen a small decrease in infections, though the ONS described the trend here as “uncertain”.The latest figures suggest the virus is no longer as prevalent as at the start of the year, when all four nations saw a record level of infections.Today’s...

