Tennessee authorities have issued an amber alert for missing six-year-old Alijah Kensinger, who reportedly went missing after playing in woods near his home. An alert was issued on Thursday night by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for Alijah, who said he “went to play in the woods” near his home but did not return.“We need your help to find six-year-old Alijah Kensinger, who is missing from Tellico Plains in Monroe County,” the bureau said in an alert. “He went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains this afternoon...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO