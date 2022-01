Fruits, who has a doctorate in economics, is vice president of research at Cascade Policy Institute. He lives in Portland. COVID-19 disrupted—and may continue to disrupt—in-person learning at many Oregon public schools. For many high schoolers, this has led to reduced academic achievement and a decline in mental health. At the same time, some students, colleges and employers worry that a new law removing a longstanding graduation requirement that students prove proficiency in essential learning skills may make an Oregon diploma meaningless.

