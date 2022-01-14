ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Sachs
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qUDq_0dlixDO900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Student loan processor Navient, soon to give up its management of federal loans to Maximus, will have to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans and pay the states whose attorneys general sued them for a collective $145 million.

The big question for borrowers: Will their student loans be forgiven?

Pressures aligning on Biden, Democrats to forgive student loans

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off.

Following the settlement, Navient released a brief statement regarding the claims that lead to the lawsuits, announcing they’d cancel loan balances for thousands of borrowers. Despite the settlement, the company maintains the claims were unfounded and that the settlement is to avoid additional expenses of time and cost in court actions.

“Navient will cancel loan balances of approximately 66,000 borrowers with certain qualifying private education loans that were originated largely between 2002 and 2010 and later defaulted and charged off,” a Navient statement said in part. “Navient will notify the affected borrowers and co-borrowers shortly after the agreements receive final court approvals.”

Additionally, Navient will pay a one-time amount of $145 million to the 39 states who sued, with a portion used to reimburse court costs for the states, and the rest intended to be disbursed as payments to now-former borrowers.

There were six lawsuits against Navient, with 39 states signed on. The loans, being private, are different from more familiar student loans received through the system operated by the U.S. government, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Unlike FAFSA loans, the Navient private loans were not backed by the federal government.

So, who is eligible for student loan forgiveness?

The students who may benefit from this settlement had to take out loans to go to for-profit colleges such as ITT Technical Institute (closed permanently in 2016 after declaring bankruptcy) and the Art Institute (some campuses still in operation).

According to Navient , states with borrowers potentially eligible for relief include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

“Qualifying federal loan borrowers who were residents of one of the following states or had an address with a military postal code as of January 2017 will be issued a check in the amount of approximately $260,” Navient said. Separately, the company told WFLA that Florida had more than 7,000 borrowers who will be included in the 66,000 getting their loans canceled.

“In the loan cancellation population of 66,000, Florida has about 7,600 borrowers,” a Navient spokesperson told WFLA. “Those are borrowers who took out private student loans at Sallie Mae, largely between 2002 and 2010 and subsequently defaulted.”

The settlement agreement comes shortly before Navient leaves the federal student loan management business, with the loans it is currently serving to be transferred to Maximus, another loan servicer.

Navient will be contacting borrowers who will receive loan cancellation following authorization of the settlement agreement in federal court. Borrowers eligible for a settlement payment will receive a postcard in the mail in the spring, according to Navient.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Students To Benefit From Massive Loan Cancellation

Each of Georgia’s 1.6 million federal student loan borrowers has on average $42,000 in debt totaling over $68 billion. Student loan repayment was paused early on during the pandemic by former President Donald Trump’s administration and once again in August by the current administration of President Joseph R. Biden, with payments scheduled to restart on […] The post Georgia Students To Benefit From Massive Loan Cancellation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
CBS Denver

‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country. (credit: CBS) A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet. “As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the...
VAIL, CO
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
MARCY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Student Loans#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#College#Wfla#Democrats#Fafsa
97.9 KICK FM

Caught on Video Watch A Huge Fireball Fall From The Sky in Illinois

The American Meteor Society website was on fire last night when a huge fireball was seen over seven states including Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. Several people witnessed the fireball fall from the sky last night and now we are getting video of the event. The fireball was seen across five states the majority in Northwest Illinois, and the American Meteor Society website went crazy as reports were coming in.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News 8 WROC

MVHS employees appeal for kindness and respect amid pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic healthcare workers received support and were referred to by many as heroes, but now those frontline workers are saying the way they’re being treated has changed. MVHS frontline employees ask the community for kindness and respect as they continue to combat the pandemic saying […]
UTICA, NY
ABC Big 2 News

One Midland woman is in need of help from the community

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland woman is looking for any kind of help. After going out of town, she says she came back and found not only damage done to her home, but people living inside. The Midland woman, Martha Santilla says she was in Mexico for a month and a half before coming home […]
MIDLAND, TX
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy