ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

By Sam Sachs, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXJuY_0dliwvSs00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Student loan processor Navient, soon to give up its management of federal loans to Maximus, will have to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans and pay the states whose attorneys general sued them for a collective $145 million.

The big question for borrowers: Will their student loans be forgiven?

Governor DeSantis speaks on infrastructure improvements in Panama City

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off.

Following the settlement, Navient released a brief statement regarding the claims that lead to the lawsuits, announcing they’d cancel loan balances for thousands of borrowers. Despite the settlement, the company maintains the claims were unfounded and that the settlement is to avoid additional expenses of time and cost in court actions.

“Navient will cancel loan balances of approximately 66,000 borrowers with certain qualifying private education loans that were originated largely between 2002 and 2010 and later defaulted and charged off,” a Navient statement said in part. “Navient will notify the affected borrowers and co-borrowers shortly after the agreements receive final court approvals.”

Additionally, Navient will pay a one-time amount of $145 million to the 39 states who sued, with a portion used to reimburse court costs for the states, and the rest intended to be disbursed as payments to now-former borrowers.

There were six lawsuits against Navient, with 39 states signed on. The loans, being private, are different from more familiar student loans received through the system operated by the U.S. government, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Unlike FAFSA loans, the Navient private loans were not backed by the federal government.

So, who is eligible for student loan forgiveness?

Expensive eggs: Learn why prices will likely jump in 2022

The students who may benefit from this settlement had to take out loans to go to for-profit colleges such as ITT Technical Institute (closed permanently in 2016 after declaring bankruptcy) and the Art Institute (some campuses still in operation).

According to Navient , states with borrowers potentially eligible for relief include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

“Qualifying federal loan borrowers who were residents of one of the following states or had an address with a military postal code as of January 2017 will be issued a check in the amount of approximately $260,” Navient said. Separately, the company told WFLA that Florida had more than 7,000 borrowers who will be included in the 66,000 getting their loans canceled.

“In the loan cancellation population of 66,000, Florida has about 7,600 borrowers,” a Navient spokesperson told WFLA. “Those are borrowers who took out private student loans at Sallie Mae, largely between 2002 and 2010 and subsequently defaulted.”

Inflation hits orange prices, hiking Florida state fruit up almost 9%

The settlement agreement comes shortly before Navient leaves the federal student loan management business, with the loans it is currently serving to be transferred to Maximus, another loan servicer.

Navient will be contacting borrowers who will receive loan cancellation following authorization of the settlement agreement in federal court. Borrowers eligible for a settlement payment will receive a postcard in the mail in the spring, according to Navient.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

8,329 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 8,329 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 673,873 with 10,707 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi House OKs bill on equal pay for women and men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi employers would be required to pay women and men the same amount of money for the same work, under a bill that passed the state House on Thursday. But an advocate who has been pushing for years for an equal-pay mandate said the bill is weak. Cassandra Welchlin, leader of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi awarded nearly $3M to improve healthcare workforce

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,955,746 to Mississippi to improve the healthcare workforce. These awards will fund evidence-informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on providers in underserved and rural communities. The funds will be disbursed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Education
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Tampa, FL
Business
WJTV 12

Mississippi 3rd grade reading assessment to be administered in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 3rd grade reading assessment, which helps determine promotion to the 4th grade, will be administered from April 4-22 across the state. According to MDE, exemptions apply to certain students with disabilities, students learning English or students who have been previously retained. Third-graders will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district’s superintendent to retire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of a Mississippi school district has announced plans to retire at the end of the academic year after a 30-year career in education. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Superintendent Eddie Peasant said Wednesday that he will retire June 30, The Commercial Dispatch reported. Peasant was selected in 2017 as the district’s […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Anti-CRT bill passed out of Senate committee likely unconstitutional, opponents say

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The Senate Education Committee passed legislation Thursday banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools and in the state’s public universities and community colleges. If made into law, opponents say the bill is likely unconstitutional.  SB 2113 is among a litany of bills filed during the 2022 session […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Student Loans#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#College#Wfla#Fafsa
WJTV 12

State senator files bill to tax e-cigarettes, vaping products

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Senator Davis Blount (D) filed Senate Bill 2062, which would tax e-cigarettes and vaping products. The Northside Sun reported the bill calls for the same 15 percent excise tax as cigarettes. Blount authored a similar bill two years ago, but the bill did not pass. According to the state […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Spread of COVID-19 impacting local first responders in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The fight against COVID-19 is testing the limits of first responders. “It’s very trying times with law enforcement right now regarding COVID and law enforcement,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “Unfortunately sometimes it causes a burden with a firefighter that isn’t able to leave today and has to work overtime,” […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New center advances medical cannabis science, education at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi is home to a new center that will prioritize resources toward patient and public safety on the medicinal use of cannabis. The National Center for Cannabis Research and Education (NCCRE) will foster and conduct scientific research, data analysis, education and training on the health effects of cannabis. NCCRE researchers […]
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJTV 12

Children’s of Mississippi receives $280K donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Friends of Children’s Hospital presented more than $280,000 to Children’s of Mississippi for the MyChart Bedside and Child Life programs. The check presentation included the bestowal of two separate checks $124,913 to the hospital’s Child Life program and $156,000 to MyChart Bedside. “Every day, Friends of Children’s Hospital sponsors and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jim Hill cheerleaders qualify for national competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The cheerleaders at Jim Hill High School have qualified for a national competition, and they need help from the community to get there. According to Coach Tamika Parks, the Jim Hill Tiger Cheer Squad won a national Stomp and Shake cheerleading championship in Virginia last year. They qualified for the National […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County School District updates COVID-19 protocols

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Rankin County School District released updated COVID-19 protocols for students and staff who may be experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus. The districts says any individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to: Isolate for five days at home After five days at home with […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy