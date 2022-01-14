ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

1 St. Louis firefighter dead, 1 injured in house collapse

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis firefighter died and another was injured after a large house collapsed while the firefighters were searching to make sure no one was inside.

Fire officials identified the firefighter who died as Benjamin Polson. He had been with the department since November 2019.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the blaze broke out before noon Thursday in north St. Louis. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on the first floor and went to the second.

The flames there were so intense they decided to leave. That’s when the roof and upper floor collapsed. The extent of the surviving firefighter’s injuries is not yet known.

A firefighter reacts after a pile of bricks falls on him from a window eve as crews work to extinguish the fire in the structure near the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was killed and another injured after the roof of the structure collapsed on fire crews searching the building. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
