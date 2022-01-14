Driver Service Facilities Closed For Another Week

(CNN) — A district attorney in the Atlanta area investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state has requested a special grand jury to gather evidence and compel witnesses to testify in relation to her probe. The request to seat a special...
GENEVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The top diplomats of Russia and the United States were to meet in Switzerland on Friday to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine after a flurry of meetings between officials on both sides in the last week produced no breakthroughs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose "Bat Out of Hell" album became one of the best-selling of all time, has died at the age of 74. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said.
A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury of 18 people who appeared mostly white was picked Thursday for the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing, a case that the judge told potential jurors has “absolutely nothing” to do with race.
