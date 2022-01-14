ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Perkins wins 'Painted with Raven' Season 1

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Matt Perkins, who also goes by Crimsyn, has won Season 1 of makeup competition series, Painted with Raven.

The show, hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race legend and Emmy-award winning makeup artist Raven, features makeup artists from around the U.S. competing virtually to become the next makeup superstar.

Perkins took home a $25,000 cash prize during the Season1 finale on Thursday, which also featured RuPaul as a guest judge.

Perkins was known for their unique makeup looks that ranged from glam beauty to a grotesque, pimple-popping look. The creative makeup artist hails from Leesburg, Va., and draws inspiration from plants and animals in nature.

Painted with Raven was recently renewed for a second season by World of Wonder. The series is available to stream through WOW Presents Plus.

Raven is returning to host, with RuPaul executive producing alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.

Raven was the runner-up on Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race and serves as RuPaul's makeup artist.

