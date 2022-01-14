ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly relives wild vacation encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 6 days ago

Kelly Stafford’s vacation tale from the vault will likely give you a serious case of FOMO.

During Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recalled a past couple’s trip with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sara, where they crossed paths with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We are in the Bahamas, at this place called Baker’s Bay, the Ryans and us, and again, they’re good friends of ours, we love them to death,” Kelly began.

“We go to the owner of this place’s house, cause he’s having a dinner, he’s hiring this new chef. We sit down and there’s four seats next to us that are completely empty. And we’re like, ‘Okay, we got sat at the loser’s table, it’s just us four, whatever,'” she continued.

Later into the night, Leonardo DiCaprio joined the dinner, along with Nina Agdal and two others.

“So they walk in, and we’re immediately kicking each other under the table,” Kelly said. “Anyways, we get to know them and they’re like, ‘Hey, let’s play volleyball tomorrow,’ and we’re like, ‘Okay, yeah, we’ll play you in volleyball, why not?'”

Kelly said they shrugged it off, thinking DiCaprio and his group were joking around about a match, but were in for a surprise when they arrived at the beach the next day.

“So the guys go to play golf and Sara and I head to the beach and lo and behold, there is Leo and Nina and all of them warming up on the sand volleyball court, and we’re like, ‘Oh s—t,'” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rtlp9_0dliwZF000
Kelly Stafford and Sara Ryan, the wife of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Kelly and Sara then texted their husbands, who ditched golf for the volleyball game of a lifetime.

“We play this volleyball, a ‘Meet the Fockers’ moment happens, where Matthew spikes it and it ricochets off — some of the workers played with us, too — ricochets off the worker’s hands, on the other team, right into Nina Agdal’s face,” Kelly said. “That happens and we’re all like, ‘Oh, s—t.'”

Kelly said that Agdal, who was linked to DiCaprio in 2016, brushed it off and continued. And while DiCaprio’s team didn’t walk away with an upset victory, the Oscar winner, 47, was ready for another challenge: ultimate frisbee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BULu3_0dliwZF000
Leonardo DiCaprio made a cameo appearance during the Staffords’ vacation

“I was like, ‘Why in the world does this guy keep challenging us to sports?'” Kelly recounted.

Following an afternoon of athletics, the group later recouped with some drinking games, including Picolo, which is available as an app.

“So as the game goes along, the challenges get, I would say, a little dirtier,” Kelly said. “So we’re getting to this point, and we are all hammered, Leo gets the phone and it says, ‘Leo, lick Sara’s ear four times or drink six sips.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wj9cm_0dliwZF000
Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford vacation in the Bahamas in 2016

Kelly was under the impression DiCaprio would take the six sips, but the “Don’t Look Up” star surprised her.

“He gets up quickly, and slowly walks over to Sara, and I’m looking at Sara like, ‘Holy s—t,'” she said. “He like squats slowly and just goes after Sara’s ear… Licks her ear, I don’t know, about four seconds, gets up, sits back down, and I swear Sara didn’t move.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Tp6_0dliwZF000
Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will face the Cardinals in the NFC wild-card game on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

When Kelly shared a clip of the story Wednesday on Instagram, Sara responded, “Most incredible moment of my life, childbirth included! Time stood still for me!!👂🏻💦”

As for the Staffords, they’re readying for the Rams’ wild-card game Monday against the Cardinals, hoping to keep Arizona fans far, far away from SoFi Stadium.

