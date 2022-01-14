ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoffs past can aid wild-card wagers, even in changing times

By Steve Makinen, VSiN
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

After the NFL’s first 17-game regular season, we have reached the much-anticipated playoffs. As usual, there are some betting favorites, but it seems like a wide-open race to make it to the Super Bowl in Inglewood, Calif. Theoretically, the advantage would go to the No. 1 seeds, Green Bay in the NFC and Tennessee in the AFC. The Packers and Titans are the only playoff teams not playing this weekend.

The NFL playoffs have gone through various trend patterns over the years, with some seasons dominated by underdogs and upstarts and others relatively predictable. Because of these changing patterns, it can be difficult for bettors to thrive when using past playoff results as a guide.

When you consider that road teams are on a 14-4 SU and 15-3 ATS run in the wild-card round over the last four seasons, perhaps handicapping this stuff is easy, right? If you prefer betting totals, you’re probably going to want to consider that the Under is 12-6 in that same set of games and 26-11-1 in the last nine wild-card rounds. Trust me, though, if it were that easy, sportsbooks wouldn’t be expanding operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecFdI_0dliwYMH00
Tom Brady

My own handicapping methods have changed throughout the years. Lately, it seems late-season success has taken on more importance. That line of thinking would bode well for Buffalo and Las Vegas, which are riding four-game winning streaks into the playoffs.

When you consider road success in recent years, if any round of the playoffs is truly wild and unpredictable, it is fittingly the wild-card round.

Only one wild-card team over the past eight seasons has played in (and won) the Super Bowl — Tampa Bay, last year. But with only the No. 1 seeds on a bye, the chances of a team playing this weekend and winning a Lombardi Trophy are theoretically doubled.

So, will the eventual Super Bowl champion be one of the teams playing on Saturday, Sunday or even Monday? Only time will tell, but savvy bettors have picked up big winnings by banking on such thoughts. Keep in mind, though, that the final four quarterbacks last year were Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcxsd_0dliwYMH00
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers readies for a pass on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

It’s my annual ritual at this time of year to dig through the database of recent playoff logs. I looked at it all, home/road scenarios, favorites/dogs, lines, stats, you name it. Continue reading to see what we’ve found, and then see if you can apply any of the findings to this weekend’s action.

Before we get into the wild-card trends, however, here are some trends I found regarding first-time playoff quarterbacks and coaches:

  • Quarterbacks in their first playoff game are just 17-37 SU and 17-36-1 ATS (32 percent) since 2004 when matched up against an opposing quarterback with playoff experience. In games with betting lines of three points or less, these first-time QBs are just 5-21 SU and 4-21-1 ATS (16 percent). Before you go hog wild, however, and bet this trend with Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia), Mac Jones (New England) or Kyler Murray (Arizona), consider that the three first-time starters last January were 3-0 ATS.
  • First-time playoff coaches, on the other hand, have been wildly more successful in recent years. They are on an 8-1 SU and ATS run over the last three seasons when not matched up against another first-time coach. Only Matt Nagy of Chicago lost his first playoff game in that time frame. In 2022, Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni and Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury are both first-timers going up against experienced counterparts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf77H_0dliwYMH00
Kyler Murray looked like a potential MVP in the Cardinals’ win over the Titans.

General wild-card trends

  • The outright winner is a crazy 48-7-1 ATS in the past 56 wild-card games. Indianapolis and Washington earned ATS wins, but failed to advance last season. If you don’t expect the team you’re betting on to win the game, you’re better off not trying to sneak in a cover.
  • Underdogs are on a run of 12-4-1 ATS in the last 17 NFC wild-card games.
  • Home favorites of a touchdown or more are 13-2 SU and 11-4 ATS since 2005, including Buffalo and New Orleans last season.
  • There’s an interesting divergence with home teams on Saturdays versus Sundays. In the last 24 Saturday games, home teams are 18-13 SU and 17-13-1 ATS. In that same span, home teams are 14-17 SU and 11-19-1 ATS on Sundays.
  • Sunday road NFC teams have been terrific, going 12-8 SU and 14-5-1 ATS in the last 20. The Under is also 15-5 in those games.
  • In 14 wild-card matchups between division rivals since 2003, road teams own an 11-3 ATS edge (8-6 SU), including wins by the Rams and Browns a year ago. This year, New England and Arizona are in play.

Wild-card trends by seed

  • No. 4 seeds are on a 17-13 SU and 17-11-2 ATS run over the last 15 wild-card rounds. This year’s No. 4 seeds are Cincinnati in the AFC and Los Angeles in the NFC.
  • Prior to last year’s expanded bracket, the Under was on a 15-0-1 run in 3-vs.-6 matchups. For the record, No. 6 seeds are on a 7-1 SU and 8-0 ATS surge.
  • No. 3 seeds that were underdogs or favorites of fewer than three points have lost 10 straight games outright while going 1-9 ATS, scoring just 13.4 ppg in the process. Dallas is a 3-point favorite as of press time.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Wagers#American Football#Nfc#Afc#Packers#Titans#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy