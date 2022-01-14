ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Southwestern develops nanotherapeutic to ward off liver cancer

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Physician researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have developed an innovative nanotherapeutic drug that prevents cancer from spreading to the liver in mice. The new liver-specific microRNA drug, developed by a team led by Andrew Wang, M.D., is a promising candidate for drug companies that developed...

wbiw.com

Purdue researchers develop cancer immunotherapy treatment

WEST LAFAYETTE – Researchers in Purdue University’s College of Pharmacy is further developing a potential immunotherapy treatment for cancer, one focused on the mutation of an enzyme. “While recent progress in cancer immunotherapy has led to revolutionary success in multiple cancer types, most cancer patients do not benefit...
CANCER
Newswise

NUS researchers identify novel pathways responsible for liver cancer

Newswise — Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It is one of leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally, with more than 700,000 new cases and 600,000 estimated HCC deaths each year. HCC occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases such as hepatitis B, which is one of the main causes of HCC (particularly in Asia). While surgery, liver transplantation, or radiological intervention may be a viable option for early-stage disease, prognosis for advanced stage HCC remains bleak, with most patients eventually dying within 20 months after diagnosis.
CANCER
tucsonpost.com

Study examines development of fatty liver disease under healthy diet

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): A new study has identified two genes, previously reported to be involved in cancer, as regulators of the metabolic state of the liver. The research has been published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. The epidemic of obesity worldwide has increased the risk of accumulating fat...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Team Reveals How Polyps Develop Into Colorectal Cancer

A team of Vanderbilt researchers has revealed some of the mechanisms by which polyps develop into colorectal cancer, setting the framework for improved surveillance for the cancer utilizing precision medicine. Their study, published Dec. 14 in Cell, describes findings from a single-cell transcriptomic and imaging atlas of the two most...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop optical biopsy system that detects liver cancer

Researchers have developed an optical biopsy system that can distinguish between cancerous and healthy liver tissue. The new technology could make it easier to diagnose liver cancer, which is the sixth most common cancer globally. "The instrument is designed to be compatible with the needles currently used for liver biopsies,"...
CANCER
Newswise

Crosstalk between pancreatic cells may drive rare form of diabetes

Newswise — Mutant digestive enzymes aggregate in nearby insulin-producing beta cells, triggering an inherited condition that may shed light on other diseases of the pancreas. In the pancreas, insulin-producing beta cells are clustered with other hormone-producing endocrine cells and surrounded by pancreatic exocrine cells that secrete digestive enzymes. Joslin...
CANCER
theaggie.org

UC Davis Health developing PET imaging tool to detect liver inflammation for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

PET imaging tool provides a non-invasive alternative to liver biopsies, the current standard of detection for liver inflammation. According to the American Liver Foundation, about one-third of the U.S. population is diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A severe form of this liver disease is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which forms as a result of metabolic fat buildup in the liver, leading to inflammation of the organ and potential scarring, or fibrosis. If not treated, the inflammation can progress to liver cirrhosis and even increased risk of liver cancer.
DAVIS, CA
mskcc.org

Immunotherapy Combination Significantly Improves Overall Survival for People with Advanced Liver Cancer Compared with Current Standard of Care

New research from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) led by medical oncologist Ghassan Abou-Alfa, MD, and colleagues, found that a combination of the immunotherapy drugs durvalumab (IMFINZI®) plus the experimental drug tremelimumab significantly improved overall survival in people with unresectable hepatocellular cancer, compared with people who received sorafenib (NEXAVAR®), a current standard of care. Dr. Abou-Alfa will present the results from the randomized phase 3 HIMALAYA trial at the press program of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, taking place January 20–22, 2022, in San Francisco.
CANCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Guideline Issued for External Beam RT in Primary Liver Cancers

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published in the January issue of Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHC).
CANCER
healio.com

Durvalumab-tremelimumab regimen significantly prolongs survival in advanced liver cancer

Durvalumab plus tremelimumab significantly extended OS compared with sorafenib among patients with advanced, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, according to research scheduled for presentation at Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The HIMALAYA trial represented the first large, phase 3 trial with a diverse HCC population and extensive long-term follow-up to assess mono- and combination...
CANCER
Phramalive.com

AstraZeneca Imfinzi-Tremelimumab Combo “Sets New Benchmark” in Liver Cancer

AstraZeneca has been struggling to find an effective use for its anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab. It may have finally found it after failures in non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer and head and neck cancer. The company is reporting what it called “unprecedented survival,” in the HIMALAYA Phase III trial using...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

ASTRO Guidelines for EBRT in Liver Cancer: Key Takeaways

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) released a new guideline regarding external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) for primary liver cancer. This is the first ASTRO guideline regarding primary liver cancers, and it was published in Practical Radiation Oncology. EBRT is. as:. a potential first-line treatment in liver-confined hepatocellular carcinoma...
CANCER
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Improving Liver Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy

Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet say they have identified the presence of a specific connection between a protein and an lncRNA molecule in liver cancer. By increasing the presence of the lncRNA molecule, the fat depots of the tumor cell decrease, which causes the division of tumor cells to cease, and they eventually die.
CANCER
Newswise

A New Human Model for Focal Cortical Dysplasia

Focal cortical dysplasia is a type of medication-resistant epilepsy. Since the cause is unknown, treatment options are limited to invasive brain surgery which may be ineffective. Now, UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers have developed a new human brain organoid model to study the mechanisms of this disease. The model helps the team uncover the involvement of RHOA — a gene that regulates cell-cell adhesion proteins — in neuronal proliferation.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Doctors Transplant Gene-Modified Pig Kidneys Into Brain-Dead Patient

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another breakthrough for animal-to-human organ transplantation, U.S. researchers say they've transplanted two genetically modified pig kidneys into a living human. The recipient was Jim Parsons, 57, a brain-dead man on life support whose family agreed to allow the surgical team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to use his body for this research. The kidneys functioned well and were not...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

AstraZeneca Rolls Out "Unprecedented' Three Year Survival Data For Imfinzi/Treme Combo In Liver Cancer

A combination of tremelimumab and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) extended the lives of newly diagnosed patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma compared with sorafenib. The risk of death was 22% lower for the Imfinzi + tremelimumab combo versus over sorafenib, a standard-of-care multi-kinase inhibitor. For the Phase 3 HIMALAYA...
CANCER

