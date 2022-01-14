ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Cyber attack in Albuquerque latest to target public schools

By CEDAR ATTANASIO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgGvR_0dliuXP800

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Around 75,000 New Mexico schoolchildren on Friday will miss school for the second day after a cyber attack hit the state’s largest school district on Wednesday.

At least five other school districts have suffered costly cyber attacks in the past two years, according insurance officials who cover school losses.

Schools in Las Cruces were digitally crippled for months after an attack in 2019.

One target of the attack was the school’s student information database, the same target of the attack against Albuquerque Public Schools, which was discovered on Wednesday as teachers prepared for class.

But Las Cruces didn’t cancel class, it moved duties like attendance to paper records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Choosing cheaper power, Lubbock EUB directs staff to move in direction of electric competition

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light management will continue moving forward with the idea of allowing customers to choose an electric provider in the ERCOT market. ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Technically, on Tuesday, competition was not a formal item on the agenda but rather “a discussion” item with LP&L staff. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ap#Klbk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy