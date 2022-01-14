Inside the Starry Best-Original-Song Oscar Race

Sometimes subtraction can add a lot. Removing color to create a film in black and white can add depth, shadows, and uncertainty, a sense of distortion or nostalgia. This year’s awards conversation includes an unusually strong handful of monochromatic films, all with their own reasons for choosing the aesthetic. But they also have one powerful thing in common: a desire to place the viewer somewhere far from the here and now. “This film is a drawing, not a painting,” says C’mon C’mon writer-director Mike Mills, who chose black and white to give his film the feeling of both a documentary and a fable. “It has the immediacy and the quickness of a drawing, as opposed to the formality and the thickness of a painting.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO