Inside the Starry Best-Original-Song Oscar Race

By Savannah Walsh
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevious Oscar noms: two. Platinum-selling albums: 17. Best lyric: “You know your song saved my life / I don’t sing it just so I can get by / Won’t you hear me when I tell you, darling / I sing it to survive.”. Competitive edge: It’s...

www.vanityfair.com

