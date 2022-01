With several electric vehicles coming to the market by legacy and new auto makers soon, analysts at B. of A. Securities expect that a "tipping point" for EVs will happen this year, although higher prices would remain a constraint. The year 2022 "marks the start of commercialization for electric vehicles ... with many of start-up EV automakers launching/ramping new product and many of the incumbent automakers also beginning their product launch onslaught," the analysts said in a note Wednesday. B. of A. analysts said they expects about 1 million EVs sold in 2022, rising to about 1.8 million in...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO