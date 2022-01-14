ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragedy of Macbeth star Kathryn Hunter on conjuring a new take on Shakespeare's 3 witches

By Maureen Lee Lenker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouble, double toil and trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble... With those iconic words in The Tragedy of Macbeth, William Shakespeare created an indelible image of witches that endures to this day. But for writer-director Joel Coen's interpretation of the play, renowned British stage actor Kathryn Hunter wanted to stay away...

Variety

Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel

Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation. Coen began to respond, “Well, you’re Black …” before Washington stopped him. “No, no, no,” he interrupted. “I’m talking about...
CELEBRITIES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Denzel Washington's brilliant work helps make 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' a remarkable film

He just looks so tired. That’s the first thing you notice about Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Washington, in the title role, portrays Macbeth at first as an exhausted victor in battle, trudging back from the field. Of course, he will change over the course of the play, er, film, but that world-weariness remains, informing his portrayal. ...
MOVIES
Literary Hub

The Tragedy of Macbeth is a Breathtaking Exercise in Transformation

In the flawless, stainless neo-noir Blood Simple, the 1984 directorial debut of Joel and Ethan Coen and the acting debut of Joel’s soon-to-be wife Frances McDormand, a character clandestinely commits a murder in the back room of a Texas bar—an act that sets off a chain reaction of suspicion, guilt, and brutal coverups. In the background, on the bar wall, hangs a clever prop which will reappear numerous times throughout the film: a sign mandating that all employees wash their hands before returning to work—a bit of realistic décor as much as a harbinger of the ramifications to come, for its calling to mind the futile hand-washing hallucinations of Lady Macbeth after she and her husband kill the king of Scotland. In Blood Simple, as in Macbeth, murder is a permanently dirty act, and trying to wipe it away is not only impossible, but also leads to a much greater, much dirtier mess.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Trailer: Joel Coen’s Shakespearean Tale Of Murder And Ambition Hits Apple TV+ Next Week

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s solo directing debut, has been out in theaters for a couple of weeks. The response? It’s probably going to get a Best Picture nomination, and with stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand giving heavyweight performances of one of the Bard’s greatest works, probably some acting nods, too. But the Apple TV+ audience might not know all of that, so as it heads to the streamer next week a new trailer has arrived.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Apple has dropped a new trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth." The upcoming film is created by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will premiere in theaters on December 25 and Apple TV+ on January 14. Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances...
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Magnolia at the Modern: The Tragedy of Macbeth

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation of Macbeth, a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Time Out Global

The mighty Kathryn Hunter leads the cast of Ionesco’s tragic farce

In a crumbling world, an old man and woman set out chairs for the huge audience they’ve invited, in order to deliver one last message before everything ends. But will anyone actually turn up? Marcello Magni, Toby Sedgwick and the great Kathryn Hunter star in director-translator-adaptor Omar Elerian’s new version of Eugene Ionesco’s tragic farce.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson. Joel Coen, based on the play by William Shakespeare. Director:. Joel Coen. Distributor:. Release Date: January 14, 2022. THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH is the most recent film rendition of William Shakespeare’s oft-adapted classic. It...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Wicked Trailer drops for Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Apple and A24 has debuted the teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s adaptation ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ featuring an all-star cast. Written, directed and produced by Coen, the film features Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Melling in a bold and fierce adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic, a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ finally offers up proper official trailer for drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Peacemaker,' Elvis Costello and 'Tragedy of Macbeth'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • In Joel Coen's first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Apple TV+, is shot in black-and-white and dense with atmosphere. And with two leads in their 60s, it gives a new dimension to Shakespeare's portrait of ambition and destiny. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck called Coen's "Macbeth," "brilliantly imagined, brilliantly executed."
MOVIES
9to5Mac

How to watch The Tragedy of Macbeth movie, starring Denzel Washington

From today, Apple TV+ is streaming The Tragedy of Macbeth, an interpretation of the classic Shakespeare tale by Joel Coen, headlined by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Hailing from A24 and Apple, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand shine in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play. The Tragedy of Macbeth...
MOVIES
Tell-Tale TV

The Tragedy of Macbeth Review: A Dark and Haunting New Take on the Scottish Play

The thing about The Tragedy of Macbeth that too many fail to remember, whether we’re speaking about William Shakespeare’s play or the A24 adaptation of the same name, is that this is a horror story. A psychological nightmare that follows the utter despair and dissolution of a once-great man in the wake of a series of bloody, misguided, and selfish choices.
ENTERTAINMENT
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Chasing History and Bagels

Director Joel Coen takes on Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star, delivering inspired performances to this story of ambition and madness. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14. Carl Bernstein made a name for himself with his investigative reporting of what...
MOVIES
EW.com

Passing costar Ruth Negga dissects the film's most complex, 'uncomfortable' scene

Ruth Negga describes the trajectory of Clare, her captivating character in director Rebecca Hall's Passing, as a "homecoming." Returning to Harlem Renaissance-era New York City but hiding in plain sight as a white housewife, Clare is decidedly in-between. There's an early scene in which she reconnects with her old friend Irene (Tessa Thompson), who is also light-skinned but positions herself among the city's Black intelligentsia. Clare clues her in on what she's been up to by inviting Irene to her hotel room to meet her insolent white husband, John (Alexander Skarsgård), whom she coaxes into revealing his "silly" nickname for her: a short version of the worst, most anti-Black slur there is. Not only does this racist not know he's hosting a Black woman in his suite, he's also clueless to the fact that he's married to one.
MOVIES
New Times

The Tragedy of Macbeth may be a well-worn tale, but Joel Coen's visually dazzling adaptation breathes new life into it

Writer-director Joel Coen (Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men) helms this film adaptation of William Shakespeare's play about a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) who, convinced by a trio of witches he'll be the next king of Scotland and spurred on by his ambitious wife (Frances McDormand), becomes responsible for a series of murders. (104 min.)
MOVIES
Polygon

Eternals, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and every new movie you can stream at home this weekend

Scream, the long-awaited fifth installment in the iconic slasher horror series, finally premieres in theaters this weekend. Reviews so far have been positive, including our own; with the latest entry in the Scream franchise taking stock of its own legacy in contemporary pop culture in a way not unlike 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections. Not interested in learning the identity of the latest Ghostface killer? Don’t worry, there are plenty of new films to watch from the comfort of home this weekend.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth” is a ‘missed opportunity’

Of the four major Shakespeare tragedies (“King Lear,” “Hamlet,” “Othello” and “Macbeth”), “Macbeth” has always ranked as the easiest to adapt to the medium of film. It’s eerie, spooky, features witches and witchcraft, and dabbles in the supernatural. Indeed, it has been filmed multiple times – most notably by Orson Welles in 1948.
CARMEL, IN
Decider.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is Joel Coen’s Latest Opus, Drawing Direct Inspiration From Orson Welles

You might notice something very unusual when you fire up The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest movie from Joel Coen now on Apple TV+. Aside from major movie stars like Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Coen and his cinematographer, Bruno Delbonnel, have shot the entire movie in crisp, digital black-and-white, in the square, Academy aspect ratio. Coen is the latest to join the recent fad of big-name auteurs making boxy, monochrome movies in the last year, from Zack Snyder to Rebecca Hall to Wes Anderson.
MOVIES

