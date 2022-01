Utah lawmakers kicked off the 2022 general session on Tuesday with words of optimism for brighter days as Utah continues to be engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And they wasted no time prioritizing legislation to clamp down on local COVID-19 orders. The Senate voted to pass a joint resolution to terminate mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit Counties. The resolution now goes to the House, where lawmakers could vote on it as soon as Wednesday.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO