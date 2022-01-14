ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Says It Wasn’t ‘Easy’ for Husband Tom Kaulitz to Gain 4 Kids ‘All of a Sudden’

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doting stepdad! Tom Kaulitz gained four children when he married Heidi Klum in February 2019 — and the model is praising his parenting skills. “He’s amazing,” the former Project Runway host, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting her “Chai Tea With Heidi” dance track with Snoop Dogg and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Tom Kaulitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chai#Sports Illustrated#Us Weekly#Weddingcake#Seal
