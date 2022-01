We’re reaching crisis point in Hatchbacksville. These cars are fundamentally basic bits of kit, designed to sell in their dull, diesel droves to an unquestioning demographic of A to B motorists who fill them with sweet wrappers and baby sick. Only a small percentage of these worthy little runabouts get given any sort of performance treatment. And then it’s a matter of technology surmounting physics and corporate budgeting to produce and market something deserving of, and capable of, garnering a sporting reputation. The upshot is usually a front-wheel drive family car with a bodykit, boot spoiler and implausible amounts of power being spun away at every T-junction. A tiny minority think you’re the bees knees, while the majority think you’re an estate agent.

