ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Empty shelves? See which of these 4 ‘shortages’ is most searched in each state

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yogQB_0dliqueZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qV4lw_0dliqueZ00
The milk shelf is mostly empty at a Giant grocery store on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington. Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Parker Purifoy)

(NEXSTAR) – A combination of severe weather in recent weeks and supply chain headaches linked to COVID-19 have once again left some U.S. grocery store shelves bare .

The omicron variant has exacerbated pandemic-era stocking challenges by spreading quickly through workforces at every level of the industry, just as it has in professional sports , on Broadway and in the airline industry .

President and CEO of Conagra Brands Sean Connolly warned investors last week that the workers who help prepare frozen vegetables, Slim Jim snacks and other products have been hit hard by the virus. Connolly said that omicron-related absences are expected to slow U.S. plants for at least the next month.

How long do omicron symptoms last?

Supermarket chains like Stew Leonard’s, which has locations in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, had four times as many sick or quarantined employees – roughly 200 – last week as they usually do, CEO Stew Leonard Jr. told the Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ixm99_0dliqueZ00
(Courtesy: Google)

The end result has frustrated shoppers searching for various items, Google found, but it varies by state when it comes to these trending searches last week: “cream cheese shortage,” “chicken shortage,” “potato shortage” and “hot Cheeto shortage.”

The unexpected reason 2021 wasn’t as hot as 2020, according to NOAA and NASA

Of the four, hot Cheetos were the most searched for in California and Arizona, while New Mexico was most worried about a potato shortage. A possible chicken shortage was a concern across a broad swathe of the country, from Oregon down to Texas and northeast to Massachusetts. Bagels appeared to be on the minds of shoppers along the eastern seaboard, where “cream cheese shortage” was the dominant search.

Wyoming and Montana showed up gray at the time of publishing because they didn’t have the same level of interest as other states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Washington Health
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
WEHT/WTVW

Shock waves from Tonga eruption detected in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific on Saturday was detected almost 7,100 miles away, right here in Indiana.  This eruption devastated the island and several surrounding islands. Tonga is comprised of 169 islands, 36 are inhabited.  An enormous amount of heat and energy was released from this volcano, and hundreds of thousands […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Giant#Ap Photo#Omicron#The Associated Press#Noaa
WEHT/WTVW

Study: More women giving birth at home, QuoteWizard says

QUOTEWIZARD (WEHT) – According to QuoteWizard’s findings, more women are choosing to give birth at home, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to QuoteWizard’s findings, the number of women giving birth at home increased by 22% during the first year of the pandemic. QuoteWizard says that home births remained relatively steady during the first […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

State Farm looks to hire 3,400 employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant State Farm is looking to bring in new hires- including positions at the Bloomington offices. The company announced Monday they are looking to hire hybrid work-from-home options as well as strictly work-from-home options. Those options include both part-time and full-time jobs. Hybrid and in-office opportunities include positions in claims, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WEHT/WTVW

Tyson Foods is cutting 200 jobs

ROBARDS, Ky (WEHT) – One of Henderson County’s largest employers is reducing its workforce. Tyson Foods will cut 200 jobs at its Robards, Kentucky facility. Some of those layoffs will begin as early as next week. Tyson says the reason for the workforce reduction is because the company is changing its product mix coming from […]
ROBARDS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

(AP) – The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy