ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Encantos Founder Steven Wolfe Pereira on His Multicultural Teaching and Publishing Platform

By Spencer Rascoff
dot.LA
dot.LA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGUvE_0dliqBNE00

On this episode of Office Hours, host Spencer Rascoff talks with Steven Wolfe Pereira about Encantos, a platform designed to help kids learn 21st century skills through storytelling.

Pereira got his start as an entrepreneur when he was young, selling used comic books in New York, where he grew up.

His mother, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, and his father, born and raised in the Bronx, were both teachers who believed heavily in the importance of education.

"One of the key things that you're taught is that the thing that no one can ever take away from you is education," said Pereira.

In developing Encantos, Pereira wanted a platform that helped teach kids life and education skills that they don’t often learn in the classroom. The program features classes that teach everything from social awareness and compassion to multilingualism and financial literacy.

"We want to really have a playful learning approach. And it's actually grounded in learning science. But the whole idea of, ‘hey, we want to bring something to the world that would really resonate’," said Pereira.

Beyond a teaching tool, Pereira sees Encantos as a creator platform, where artists of all sorts can offer lesson ideas. Pereira sees it as a way to open the gates for creators of color, in particular, to build a portfolio of work.

“If you are a creator, you have a really hard time getting your stuff out into the world, no matter what type of creator,” Pereira said. “But when it comes to the kids-and-family space, it is almost impossible for you to actually get a book published or to do an animated series, or anything like that.”

Encantos aims to let creators publish their work on the platform and own the intellectual property.

Pereira’s journey to publishing is an unusual one. he studied international relations and economic development, and expected to do development work at the World Bank. But an internship through Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO) got him working with Blackstone Group, and gave him a taste of finance.

"I didn't know anything about this world of finance. And it's one of those things where at SEO they teach you, you have to be the first one in and the last person out," said Pereira.

The experience pulled Pereira into the world of technology and media. He has been working in tech ever since.

Disclaimer: Spencer Rascoff is an investor in Encantos.

Want to hear more episodes? Subscribe to Office Hours on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio or wherever you get your podcasts.

dot.LA Engagement Intern Joshua Letona contributed to this post.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

LA Fintech Dave Goes Public on the Nasdaq After Sealing SPAC Deal

West Hollywood-based banking app Dave made its much-hyped debut as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday. Shares in Dave (ticker: DAVE) opened trading at $8.27, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $3 billion. After swooning close to $7 per share, Dave’s stock rebounded above the $9 mark before closing the day at $8.53.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
dot.LA

Liquid Death Raises $75 Million in Funding at a $500 Million-Plus Valuation

Canned water brand Liquid Death has raised $75 million in a new Series C funding round that values the Santa Monica-based firm at $525 million. The funding round was led by Science Inc., the Santa Monica-based startup studio run by by investor and former Myspace CEO Michael Jones, TechCrunch reported. Science helped launch Liquid Death via a $2.3 million seed round in 2019, according to PitchBook data, and Jones sits on the water brand’s board of directors. Other investors in the Series C round include Live Nation, PowerPlant Partners, Access Capital and Nomad Ventures.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#The World Bank
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Hollywood Is Private Equity’s New Money Machine

Private equity is doubling down on Hollywood. After dipping their toes in the water through the talent agencies (TPG owns a majority stake in CAA, while Silver Lake is the largest external shareholder in Endeavor), investment firms have been on a spending spree, snapping up stakes in production entities, or financing new vehicles like Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media to do the buying for them. “You are looking at an enormous amount of capital in the hands of some very smart people, including my friend Kevin [Mayer],” Medialink founder Michael Kassan said during a panel at the CES show Jan....
ENTERTAINMENT
dot.LA

TikTok Stars Like the D’Amelio Sisters and Addison Rae Are Earning More Than Many S&P 500 CEOs

Eat your hearts out, CEOs: TikTok stars like the D’Amelio sisters and Addison Rae are banking more money than many of the S&P 500’s chief executives. A recent Forbes ranking placed sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as the top-earning content creators on TikTok, after they raked in $17.5 million and $10 million, respectively, in 2021 through sponsored content, brand endorsement deals and other business endeavors. As the Wall Street Journal noted this week, that puts the sisters’ earnings on par with most S&P 500 CEOs, whose median earnings were $13.4 million in 2020.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
dot.LA

Conversational AI Startup mPulse Mobile Expands As Health Care Embraces Chatbots

MPulse Mobile, a Encino-based startup that provides conversational AI for health care companies, has acquired health care communications platform HealthCrowd and received a majority investment from private equity firm PSG, it announced Monday. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. Both the acquisition and private equity investment highlight a...
HEALTH
dot.LA

El Segundo's Beyond Meat Gets a First Taste at KFC

Fast food chain KFC has unveiled its plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken in partnership with Beyond Meat—a sign of the fast food industry’s growing investment in vegetarian and vegan options. The fast food chain began offering Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide on Monday, it said. The rollout arrives a year...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
dot.LA

Whatnot Teams With UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal to Sell Sports Collectibles

Whatnot has entered the octagon. The Marina del Rey-based live-stream shopping platform announced a partnership with mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal on Monday that will see the UFC fighter launch his own shopping channel on Whatnot. Masvidal will go live weekly on the channel, called The BRKRZ, to auction off...
UFC
dot.LA

Space Tourism, Mergers, Debris and Other Space Tech Trends to Watch in 2022

The past year has seen a rapid increase in space exploration, both by professional astronauts and those with enough money to afford a jaunt to the stars. 2021 may be remembered as the year wealthy travelers went to space in droves. The Who’s Who list includes Amazon exec Jeff Bezos, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and millionaires Michael Strahan and William Schatner. But that likely won’t be the end of space tourism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dot.LA

Jumpstart Nova Will Fund Black Health Care Startups with a New $55 Million Fund

By all accounts, these are heady times for health-tech startups. In 2020, as the pandemic raged, a record $28.5 billion of venture capital poured into the U.S. biotech startup scene, according to Pitchbook data. New dollars inflated valuations for telehealth services, concierge medical practices and a slew of other startups designed to save doctors, hospitals and patients time and money.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The Most Promising LA Clean Tech Companies of 2021

For better or worse (probably worse), Los Angeles is a car city, so it’s perhaps not surprising that most of the innovation in cleantech from the region comes out of the electric vehicle space. But there’s more going on in L.A. beyond EVs. Companies are innovating in everything from construction, to upcycling, to the consumer energy grid to cut carbon and make the future more sustainable. Here’s a quick list of some of the companies we thought made the biggest moves in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Venture: How Baron Davis Uses Social Media in His Investing Strategy

Two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis joins this mini-episode of the LA Venture podcast about how he approaches investing, how he uses his social media presence to get involved and why he sees investing as crucial for underrepresented communities. Davis sees social media platforms as the place to have conversations and...
NBA
dot.LA

In 2022, Robots Will Conquer Food Delivery and Distribution

In 2022, the food service industry will experience more labor challenges as restaurant and hospitality workers continue to leave in droves. Fortunately, food technology has come a long way in developing robotics and automation in these last 18 months. Automated solutions in the kitchen will be well established by Q3 of 2022 and more vending style machines will appear in high-foot-traffic areas such as airports and schools, but also in the lobbies of highrise buildings. From pizza to ramen to salads and juices – all will become more accessible as these machines bring the food even closer to the consumer.
TECHNOLOGY
dot.LA

20 LA Tech and Startup Leaders and Thinkers to Follow on Twitter

Whether you’re a venture capitalist, angel investor, founder, influencer or simply someone who wants to learn from some of the most influential individuals in the tech and startup scene, social media can offer a gateway into the ideas shaping the local landscape. We’ve done our best this year to...
INTERNET
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy