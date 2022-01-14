ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago PD pauses production following positive COVID tests

By Danilo Castro
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago PD is being put on hold. Deadline reports that the procedural drama is halting production due to a slew of positive COVID tests; making it the second One Chicago series to succumb to COVID in recent weeks following Chicago Fire. There has been extensive testing on the set...

