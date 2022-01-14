Five new movies to check out at home

Universal, Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO