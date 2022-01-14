ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Insight to Cover All Operating Expenses for Retail Orphan Initiative Fundraiser

By WWD Staff
First Insight said today that it will donate $50,000 to cover all of the operating expenses of the Retail Orphan Initiative ‘s upcoming “SuperFriday” fundraiser while also establishing the 100% Club, which will enable “all other personal and company contributions to go directly to help children in need.”

The next-generation experience management technology company said in a statement that the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) is a 501(c)(3) organization “whose purpose is to raise awareness and provide real solutions for the more than 400 million vulnerable children worldwide.”

The SuperFriday fundraising virtual event is set for Jan. 28.

Greg Petro, chief executive officer and founder of First Insight, said since the company’s inception, “the core mission of First Insight has been and continues to be to make the world a better place. It has been written on the wall of each of our locations since Day One.”

“We decided that this year, rather than constructing and staffing our usual large booth at the National Retail Federation show, we would do more good by scaling this way back and giving those funds to people who have been hurt most by the pandemic, including orphans and children in need,” Petro added.

First Insight said it will continue to maintain a presence at NRF 2022 in New York City, which is scheduled for Jan. 16 to 18.

Greg Buzek, president of IHL and founder and president of RetailROI, said of the donation that words cannot “describe our gratitude to First Insight for their monumental support, especially during this challenging time. After a year of pandemic and no live fundraising events, this gift is a literal lifesaver to the thousands served by RetailROI, allowing for 100 percent of all other donations to flow directly to helping the children we serve.”

First Insight said its contribution will also provide support to RetailROI program funding in the U.S., Haiti and Jamaica.

