Maybe the Internet Shouldn’t Pick an Oscars Host

By Angela Watercutter
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Well friends, here we are again: awards season. Not only that, it’s the second awards season to happen amidst a major Covid-19 case surge that makes red carpets...

theplaylist.net

ABC Confirms The 94th Oscars Will Have A Host

Our long awards season nightmare may be over. During an executive session panel for the Television Critics Association Winter Tour, Craig Erwich, President of ABC and Hulu Originals, provided an update regarding the 94th Academy Awards and a big one. For the first time since 2018, the Oscars will have a host.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Tiffany Haddish wants to host the Oscars

Tiffany Haddish would love to host the Oscars. The 42-year-old actress has revealed that she'd relish the opportunity to host the star-studded ceremony one day. Tiffany told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, I wouldn't turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it's the Oscars. Oh, I'm available in April."
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Who Will Host the Oscars?

After three years, the formerly host-less Academy Awards shall have an emcee for film’s biggest night. The Academy Awards announced on Tuesday during a TCA executive session that they will indeed have a host for the 94th ceremony, following Kevin Hart’s departure in 2019. Who will be hosting, you may ask? That’s still up in the air. THR reported that Spider-Man’s Tom Holland expressed interest in hosting the awards show, and the Academy did reach out to him to “explore that possibility.” “What kind of fucking idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?” said Holland on the hypothetical opportunity. Many people, Tom! Deadline previously called the gig “thankless,” with high-profile celebrities pulling their name from consideration for the job in previous years. Hart quit the hosting gig three days after he was announced when old, homophobic tweets of his resurfaced online. The Academy reportedly wanted him back to host the show if he “expressed interest in returning” but denied the offer, resulting in a host-less event.
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Tom Holland Could Reportedly Host the 2022 Oscars

Tom Holland was reportedly asked to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony. It’s been revealed that the Academy is looking for someone to host the Oscars this year. Apparently, our current friendly neighborhood Spiderman actor is in the running! In an article by The Hollywood Reporter, it’s said the Academy has reached out to Holland “to explore the possibility.” Tom Holland, the now 25-year-old British actor, has expressed interest in the past of wanting to host the Oscars. As of now, it is unclear what came of those conversations between the Academy and Holland.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Academy Asked Who Should Host The Oscars, Film Fans Made Insane Suggestions

After three years without one, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed this week that the next Oscars ceremony will return to having a host. Previously the last host for the Oscars was Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018 but the three events that took place since then have been without a guide, something that had only happened five times previously in the entire history of the event. So with the news out there that a host is happening, but who it might be still a mystery, The Academy decided to have some fun online and ask who fans wanted to see, the suggestions they got were as chaotic as they were genius.
MOVIES
Bay News 9

Oscars will again have a host; show director named

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — For the first time since 2018, this year's Academy Awards ceremony will have a host. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, broke the news Tuesday during the Television Critics Association's press tour, telling reporters, "You heard it here first." What You Need...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Afi Awards
TheWrap

Oscars Will Have a Host for 2022 Ceremony

After three straight years without a formal host of the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will bring back an emcee for Hollywood’s biggest night. ABC and Hulu chief Craig Erwich announced that there will be a host this year, though stopped short of saying who it will be, on Tuesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
worldofreel.com

Hosting the Oscars Has Turned Into Career Suicide

The Oscars was trending on social media because of a rumor that Tom Holland and Zendaya have been asked if they are interested in hosting the next ceremony in March. In recent years, the Oscars seem to have forgotten that having an entertaining host does make viewers stick around for the full 3 hours. However, here’s the main dilemma the Academy has had these last few years: Whoever is chosen to host these 94th Academy Awards will be met with the utmost of scrutiny. Just ask Kevin Hart.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson being eyed as 2022 Oscars host

Kim Kardashian apparently isn’t the only one who has eyes on Pete Davidson. We’re told the “Saturday Night Live” comic, 28, is in talks to host this year’s Oscars. “His people are talking to producers,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. The normally stodgy...
CELEBRITIES
KGO

Oscars will have a host this year, first since 2018

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars will have a host at the helm this year for the first time since 2018, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, revealed Tuesday. Speaking at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, Erwich didn't share any potential hosts' names but teased that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
flickdirect.com

2022 Oscars Will See the Return of the Host

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, has announced that this year's Oscars ceremony will have a host for the first time in three years. They haven't released who the host will be, but Erwich joked, "It might be me". He also said that he has full confidence in the decisions of Oscars executive producer Will Packer.
TV & VIDEOS
Bakersfield Channel

2022 Oscars reportedly set to have a host

The 2022 Academy Awards will reportedly have a host. According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced Tuesday during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour. The 94th Oscars, which haven't had a host in three years, is slated to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Force Matt Berry to Host the Oscars

It’s a New Year and a new variant, and with that comes the need for new ways to plug Matt Berry into the areas of our culture that could use a little more zhuzh. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that this year’s ceremony will feature a host, and two days later, they posted a tweet so silly, so crazed, and so unnecessary it makes me wonder if they’ve even read our numerous columns about Berry’s many talents: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?” Why would they need to ask this? Have they not paid good money to download a VPN so they can illegally watch all of Toast of Tinseltown in the U.S. within 24 hours of its release? Is this an academy of rubes? Clearly, Matt Berry should host the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Andrew Garfield Thinks Tom Holland Should Host the Oscars

With the Oscars seeking a host for this year’s ceremony, Andrew Garfield has an idea: Tom Holland. It was announced last week that the Academy Awards will have its first host in three years. While several people have reportedly been spoken to about the gig, Garfield told People that he’s endorsing his fellow Spider-Man in Holland.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Who should host this year’s Oscars? Here are our top contenders

Choosing the host for the Academy Awards is not for the faint of heart. In fact, it's such a difficult job that for there hasn't even been an Oscars host since 2018. And really, you need one, notes Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger. "Last year’s ceremonies showed you really need someone there to tie the whole evening together and provide consistency and comment on the goings-on and drop some spontaneous jokes," he told TODAY.
ENTERTAINMENT

