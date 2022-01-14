Maybe the Internet Shouldn’t Pick an Oscars Host

It’s a New Year and a new variant, and with that comes the need for new ways to plug Matt Berry into the areas of our culture that could use a little more zhuzh. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that this year’s ceremony will feature a host, and two days later, they posted a tweet so silly, so crazed, and so unnecessary it makes me wonder if they’ve even read our numerous columns about Berry’s many talents: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?” Why would they need to ask this? Have they not paid good money to download a VPN so they can illegally watch all of Toast of Tinseltown in the U.S. within 24 hours of its release? Is this an academy of rubes? Clearly, Matt Berry should host the Oscars.

