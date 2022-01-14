ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Cars for Charities Car Show expects to bring thousands of dollars for local nonprofits

By Hunter Funk
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DO1MS_0dlinLoB00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Revving their engines for a good cause. The Cars for Charities Rod and Custom Car Show kicks off this weekend. It’s one of the longest-running and largest indoor car shows in the country.

Cars for Charities president Tim Devlin said more than 300 cars will fill Century II.

“Most of what you’re going to see is custom cars,” said Devlin. “There are some original restored cars here, but these are custom cars that somebody has either built themselves or had a professional build for them that have gone and traveled the country winning awards from other top shows.”

The event has been going on since 1957, and the profits go towards two local Wichita charities.

Wichita Force indoor football team removed from league

“Everything that we do, we turn over 100% of our proceeds go to local charities here in Wichita, Ability Point and Starkey,” said Devlin. “Both organizations help people with living disabilities here in Wichita, and they’re also not terribly well known in our community, and we want to help that by bringing light to who they are and what they do.”

Jamie Reed, Starkey’s communications director, said it helps keep their organization going.

“They help us to purchase program supplies and educational materials and things that are outside of the typical funding that we receive,” said Reed. “The funds even help us with transportation and the accessible rides that we give each year, so it means the world to us.”

Reed said while the show didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic, that didn’t stop the Cars for Charities organization from helping out.

Multiple Kansas school districts close due to COVID staffing shortages

“Even last year when they were not able to hold the show in person, they still found a way to raise the funds,” she said.

Kevin Fish, Ability Point executive director, said it made an impact on their organization.

“When they started and decided they wanted to make the show a charity event, we were shocked and thrilled to be a part of the event,” said Fish. “It allowed us to start some new programming that we wouldn’t have had funding for otherwise.”

Typically, the car show raises about $100,000 to $150,000 each year that gets split between the group. During the pandemic, without a show, the group was able to raise $95,000.

“They just have this huge heart to serve, and it is amazing to see,” said Fish.

Over the last decade, a million dollars have gone towards the two nonprofits.

“It’s for a good cause, and it’s just what we do,” said Devlin.

The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 14 at noon and goes until Sunday.

Those details can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society reaches 98% save rate for 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Wednesday that they reached a 98% save rate in 2021. They also helped 10,663 pets find homes or placement. “We thank Wichita and our surrounding communities for supporting our shelter,” said Emily Hurst, President/CEO of KHS. “The people of our community who are dedicated to […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Cars
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Society
KSN News

Sedgwick County WIC goes remote starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Beginning Monday, Jan. 24, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will close for in-person appointments. WIC will conduct phone-only appointments through Feb. 28. The health department will reevaluate whether to return to in-person appointments at that time. During this period, WIC clients will receive a […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

A $14.5B federal program can help families afford internet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A $14.2 billion dollar federal program, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is replacing an older program designed to help low-income Americans with affordable internet. The Kansas Corporation Commission wants Kansans to know the new program will help residents afford internet access for work, school, and health care. Emergency Broadband Benefit participants, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Reed
KSN News

Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show

Walmart is heading into the metaverse. The retail giant filed several trademarks in recent weeks that suggest it will soon begin selling virtual goods from toys to electronics as well as introducing a cryptocurrency and the opportunity to buy and sell nonfungible tokens.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Shows#Vehicles#Custom Cars#Charity#Ksnw#Century Ii#Wichita Force#Ability Point#Covid
KSN News

Large hole forces Hutchinson bridge to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson city leaders were forced to close part of a bridge on Wednesday due to road crews needing to fix a pothole on one of five bridges in a half-mile stretch. The bridge is located on The Woodie Seat Freeway. This freeway connects Hutchinson to South Hutchinson, as well as K-96. […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Baby bump art, unique belly painting class gaining popularity in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new, unique painting class dedicated to expecting mothers is gaining popularity in Wichita. Similar to paint and sip classes, ICT Baby Bump Studio offers expecting mothers and their friends and family an opportunity to celebrate pregnancy. Rather than drinking wine, mocktails are served. The canvas is the expecting mother’s belly. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita leaders push for more mental health resources

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse says she made a request Wednesday to have an outside audit conducted into the county’s policies surrounding mental health crises and minors. It comes after 17-year-old Cedric Lofton died in a hospital two days after becoming unresponsive while restrained at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Pedestrian accident sends Garden City teen to hospital

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Jan. 18 at 7:30 a.m., officers from the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and West Olive Street for a pedestrian accident. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a 40-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas, was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
KSN News

Changes to federal program helps young Kansas truckers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent federal change is making a big impact for professional drivers. Now, younger professional drivers will be able to take commercial trucks over state lines. The change has trainers and drivers at White Lines CDL excited for the future. Previously, professional drivers had to be 21 years old to cross state […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy