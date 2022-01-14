Cars for Charities Car Show expects to bring thousands of dollars for local nonprofits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Revving their engines for a good cause. The Cars for Charities Rod and Custom Car Show kicks off this weekend. It’s one of the longest-running and largest indoor car shows in the country.

Cars for Charities president Tim Devlin said more than 300 cars will fill Century II.

“Most of what you’re going to see is custom cars,” said Devlin. “There are some original restored cars here, but these are custom cars that somebody has either built themselves or had a professional build for them that have gone and traveled the country winning awards from other top shows.”

The event has been going on since 1957, and the profits go towards two local Wichita charities.

“Everything that we do, we turn over 100% of our proceeds go to local charities here in Wichita, Ability Point and Starkey,” said Devlin. “Both organizations help people with living disabilities here in Wichita, and they’re also not terribly well known in our community, and we want to help that by bringing light to who they are and what they do.”

Jamie Reed, Starkey’s communications director, said it helps keep their organization going.

“They help us to purchase program supplies and educational materials and things that are outside of the typical funding that we receive,” said Reed. “The funds even help us with transportation and the accessible rides that we give each year, so it means the world to us.”

Reed said while the show didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic, that didn’t stop the Cars for Charities organization from helping out.

“Even last year when they were not able to hold the show in person, they still found a way to raise the funds,” she said.

Kevin Fish, Ability Point executive director, said it made an impact on their organization.

“When they started and decided they wanted to make the show a charity event, we were shocked and thrilled to be a part of the event,” said Fish. “It allowed us to start some new programming that we wouldn’t have had funding for otherwise.”

Typically, the car show raises about $100,000 to $150,000 each year that gets split between the group. During the pandemic, without a show, the group was able to raise $95,000.

“They just have this huge heart to serve, and it is amazing to see,” said Fish.

Over the last decade, a million dollars have gone towards the two nonprofits.

“It’s for a good cause, and it’s just what we do,” said Devlin.

The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 14 at noon and goes until Sunday.

