Which Would You Choose: Pair Of Harley Davidson Panheads Heading To GAA Classic Car Auctions

The first GAA Classic Cars Auction of the 2022 year season starts very soon. Over the days of 24, 25, & 26 in February, bidders and spectators will get to see over 650 vehicles cross the auction block in hopes of joining a new collection. It's not just cars at the classic car action through GAA in Greensboro, there's also some pretty cool bikes. In the bikes collection are two really awesome bikes, with unique back stories. Which of these Harley Davidson Panheads would you add to your motorcycle collection?

1956 Panhead Easy Rider

Featured on Saturday Night Live with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Ad highlights:

Connecticut Registration Only

Posing on the Bike at the Rockefeller Center Motorcycle Show in

Rockefeller Center, NY / Sponsored by the Guggenheim Museum

Panhead Engine with Linkert Carburetor and Oil Pumps

Same Owner Since 1972 as Stated on the Title

1974 Panhead Easy Rider

Ad highlights:

"Easy Rider" Tribute Airbrushed Gas Tank

S&S Panhead Engine with Kick & Electric Start

Everything is Powder Coated Except for the Airbrush Work on the Tank

All Machine Work was Done by Radar Industries Machine Shop in Fairfield County, Connecticut

Connecticut Registration Only

Either of this bikes is a 'win', so will you be a winner at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction? Learn more about these motorcycles and how to bid to register for the quickly approaching auction here.