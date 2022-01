On Wednesday, Baseball America released their annual preseason top 100 prospects list for the best prospects in all of baseball, and the Boston Red Sox had better representation than they’ve had in years with four players making the list including three in the top third. Well, we didn’t have to wait too long for another top 100 list to drop. On Thursday, Baseball Prospectus released their top 101 list, and the same four prospects are included, just in different spots. The list itself is free for all, but they have some interesting companion pieces that require a subscription, which I would certainly recommend.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO