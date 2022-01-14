ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanda in pact with MSN to settle HETLIOZ patent lawsuit

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 6 days ago
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) has entered into a License Agreement with MSN Pharmaceuticals, MSN Laboratories, and Impax Laboratories in a bid to resolve its patent litigation against MSN over the company’s FDA-approved drug HETLIOZ...

