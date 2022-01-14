Gardening Series planned at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Learn the art of gardening from a 15-year Master Gardener in the upcoming Gardening Series at New River Community and Technical College. The eight-week class will begin Feb. 9, 2022, and be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.

The course will cover how to find good seeds, start your seeds, prepare your beds, fertilize, and give your plants what they want most to give you a large, good quality harvest. Participants will learn about growing beans, greens, tomatoes and peppers and how to safely preserve the harvest along with making medicine from herbs and foraging for wild food.

Tuition is $100 for the community education workshop, and preregistration is required by Jan. 28, 2022.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.