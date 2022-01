Notes that 2021 ended “strongly” for their platform, with their investors financing €18.6M worth of loans in December 2021. As mentioned in the update from EstateGuru, the total funded amount for the year was €2028M. In December, Estonia, Lithuania and Germany all “contributed over €4.0M in funded loans.” There was “a total of €75.1M in loans funded in Germany over the course of the year, and the outstanding portfolio in that market is now the largest, at €65.6M.”

