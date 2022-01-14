ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League could bring in new Covid postponement rules next month

New rules on Covid-19 postponements in the Premier League could be in place for the first round of games in February.Clubs are expected to meet next week, when the league is effectively on its winter break, to discuss changes to the criteria for calling a game off.The league has begun consulting with clubs over this issue and the new regulations could apply when the English top flight resumes on February 8.Club statement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2022The league is looking at the issue against the backdrop of falling case numbers within the competition and in the country more widely.There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann rates Robert Lewandowski as the best Bundesliga striker of the modern era with the Bayern Munich star poised to inflict more misery on struggling Hertha Berlin this Sunday. League leaders Bayern start the weekend with a six-point cushion ahead of Sunday's game at Hertha, against whom Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in his last five games. Lewandowski retained his FIFA's "The Best" male player title on Monday, two days after chalking up his 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern's 4-0 thumping away to Cologne. "There is no doubt Robert is the best striker the Bundesliga has seen in the modern era," Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, told AFP in a video conference.
FIFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich has severed relations with Barcelona

Despite competing fiercely in the Champions League, Bayern Munich has been maintaining a good relationship with various top clubs in Europe. The German Champions are often considered as an ideal example for the astute financial and football management by various top clubs. The frequent transfers between Juventus and Rekordmeister in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Alphonso Davies
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool optimistic Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ankle injury not serious

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal but his ankle injury is not serious, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said.The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring the Reds’ second goal.The problem rules him out of this week’s return to his former club Arsenal, but the club are hopeful he could be back in action for this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.Lijnders told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I spoke yesterday with him and he thinks it’s not that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammation#Bayern Munich#Munich#Ap
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

FIFA set to enforce limits on player loan transfer system

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is finally ready to enforce limits on the number of players clubs can send and take on loan internationally. The rules were close to approval two years ago then were delayed by the pandemic. The plans FIFA now outlines aim to stop wealthy clubs stockpiling players they have signed, encourage developing their young talent, and promote competitive balance in soccer. Clubs should have a limit of eight players loaned in and eight sent out at any given point during next season. The quota will be six in 2024. Under-21 players are exempt from the rules.
FIFA
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight. Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedA win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Brentford and Manchester United meet for the first time in the Premier League in a rearranged clash at the Brentford Community Stadium.One of a number of fixtures to have been postponed in mid-December, Brentford host Ralf Rangnick’s side after a recent drop in form that has seen the London club slip to 14th in their debut Premier League campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedThe visitors could be boosted by the return of a number of key players who missed their draw with Aston Villa, and know that an uptick in form is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy