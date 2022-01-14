ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Time to Make Education a Civil Right for all Students

By Ben Austin
The 74
The 74
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9YlZ_0dlik8b200

The author will be part of an elite panel of experts Wednesday discussing the growing movement to establish a constitutional right to quality public education. Click here for details and registration information.

Marking the third Martin Luther King holiday of the pandemic has highlighted the cruel open secret that American public education is decidedly not a civil right. Politicians have talked about education as a civil right for generations. But COVID-19 has exposed those claims as tragically hollow rhetoric.

A recent New York Times column by David Leonhardt titled “ No Way to Grow Up ” illustrates how children hold the least risk from COVID but have borne the greatest burden. Leonhardt writes that kids face more risk from car rides than from COVID, but I watched my own daughters sacrifice friends, soccer and full-time in-person school for well over a year. Leonhardt quotes a parent declaring that “for so many kids, school represents a safe, comfortable, reliable place, but not for nearly two years now.”

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

As the son of an alcoholic father who committed suicide when I was 16, I found school to be that safe, comfortable, reliable place for me. My teachers saved me. They are the reason I am typing these words right now.

I expect and demand that public education provide that same safe, comfortable and reliable place for my own daughters. And that’s exactly what most children, especially low-income children and children of color, have been systemically denied. Even before the pandemic shuttered their schools, less than 20 percent of Black students in America were reading at grade level.

Public school parents are pissed. We are organizing across traditional lines of difference because we are recognizing that we have more in common with each other across race, geography, ideology and socioeconomic status than we do with the defenders of an unjust status quo. Many parents at my daughter’s Los Angeles district school who marched with the teachers union two years ago during their strike have watched from the sidelines as a negotiated reduction in teacher work time cut 12 million instructional hours, which the union then justified with the Orwellian declaration that, “ there is no such thing as learning loss .”

Last year, many of those same grass-roots public school parents organized to file a lawsuit against the L.A. Unified School District to reopen our schools that had been shuttered for the pandemic. The district’s response said the quiet part out loud: In its court filing, the district argued that because students do not have a constitutional right to a quality public education, it has no legal obligation to provide one, and parents have no standing to challenge reopening policies, or anything else.

Parents across Los Angeles and America are revolting against this intransigence. We recently saw the impact of this revolution at the ballot box in Virginia , where Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost his gubernatorial race by essentially telling parents to shut up and leave education to the so-called experts.

Parents are now organizing with advocates in Minnesota , California and several other states to establish a constitutional right to a high-quality public education and a long-overdue seat at the table for public school parents.

Related: An NFL-Star-Turned-Judge and a Federal Reserve President Want to Amend Minnesota’s Constitution to Require Quality Schools

This new right would empower families to hold politicians accountable for actually putting students first. Such a tool would be particularly valuable for communities of color, where politicians and bureaucrats have failed generations of children while ignoring generations of parents.

In his Letter from Birmingham Jail , King wrote, “a law is unjust if it is inflicted on a minority that, as a result of being denied the right to vote, has no part in enacting or devising the law.” Disenfranchised students forced by law to attend failing public schools that ultimately determine their destiny are poster children for King’s test. Students cannot vote and parents do not have lobbyists, so without a kids-first constitutional North Star, politicians have little incentive to listen to families or put kids first in the face of special interest opposition.

Opponents have labeled this theory of change as extreme. But King wrote, “the question is not whether we will be extremists but what kind of extremists we will be. Will we be extremists for hate or love?” Extremists for the status quo contend that establishing a constitutional right to a high-quality public education would generate too many lawsuits . But opponents of King used that same argument to oppose Brown v. Board of Education . Civil rights without leverage to enforce them are merely empty promises.

King wrote that “justice too long delayed is justice denied.” The children of America have waited long enough for justice. If our children are to inherit a world worthy of King’s vision, we must heed his call to reject the siren song of moderation: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now.”

For the sake of our kids, our democracy and our future, the time is now to be extremists for love. Now is the time to finally translate “kids first” from a soundbite into a civil right for the children of America.

Ben Austin is a founding co-partner of Education Civil Rights Now , a coalition of nonprofit organizations, community leaders and parents committed to establishing a civil right to a quality education across America

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
wboi.org

Civil rights, education experts call on Indiana House to drop debated school curriculum bill

Listen to the radio version of this story as it aired on Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Advocates representing Black Hoosiers, teachers and other education groups called for lawmakers to vote no on a controversial school curriculum bill Wednesday, as they gathered in the statehouse to further condemn legislation many of them say is racist and divisive.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: All Pa. students entitled to a quality education

As a supporter of the public school system and an advocate for Pottstown students and teachers, I have kept a wary eye on the current state court case that is questioning whether our current system of funding in Pennsylvania is unconstitutional, failing to provide a “thorough and efficient” education for all children.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Washington Post

An architect of critical race theory: ‘We cannot allow all of the lessons from the civil rights movement forward to be packed up and put away for storage’

Kimberlé Crenshaw, 62, is a legal scholar who developed the notions of critical race theory and intersectionality. She is a law professor at UCLA and Columbia, where she is co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum and the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies. She lives in New York and Los Angeles.
SOCIETY
Indy100

Georgia school asks children to write letter 'urging removal of the Cherokee'

Tackling how to teach sensitive and complicated topics - such US oppression of Native Americans - all while keeping the content digestible, is no easy feat. To make matters more difficult, each state has its own approach to the subjects which means where you live will depend on how the issues are taught. And one viral tweet is highlighting this problem once again.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
David Leonhardt
The 74

Black, Latino Students Disproportionately Taught by Inexperienced Teachers

Black and Latino students nationwide are disproportionately learning from inexperienced and uncertified teachers, according to new research.  Across the country, schools serving predominantly Black students have 5 percent more novice teachers than schools with fewer Black students, according to analysis from education advocacy nonprofit The Education Trust. In a quarter of states, gaps are even […]
EDUCATION
KXLY

50 essential civil rights speeches

Activists, athletes, actors, and preachers with sometimes-fiery presentation skills are just a few of the people who’ve communicated the message of civil rights to the masses. When many people think of civil rights, the path to equality for the Black community comes to mind, but oration has been part...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Lawsuits#Constitutional Right#Teachers Union#Time#American#New York Times#Covid
telegramnews.net

What Civil Rights Mean

Civil Rights are manners and behaviors best suited for civilization. These rights grant equal social and political treatment. Civil is relating to citizen and their concerns. Rights have a connotation of being good, best or correct. Civil also meaning courteous is just simple politeness. Being capable of agreeing to disagree is an example of civil.
SOCIETY
Culpeper Star Exponent

COMMENTARY: Answering the need for a new educational paradigm for all students

For far too long, employers have complained that the education system is not producing the skilled, career-ready graduates needed to meet the challenges of today’s workforce economy. Currently, the Manufacturing Institute reports having nearly 900,000 open jobs in manufacturing—a record for the industry. Education has been trapped in...
EDUCATION
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Students Required to Carry School IDs at All Times for Safety

Students at Berkeley High School (BHS) are required to carry their school ID card on them at all times as of January 3, 2022. Dean of Students Claudia González sent an email to all BHS students, informing them of the new ID requirements on December 14, 2021. Under the new policy, students on campus may at any time be asked to show their student ID by administrators or safety officers, as an attempt to make the campus safer. The plan also aims to increase participation in class and prevent students from roaming the halls.
BERKELEY, CA
The 74

'Dark Money,' Classroom Culture Wars & the National Education Association

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The National Education Association has a long tradition of finding hidden cabals behind groups that place themselves in opposition to the union’s agenda. In 2019, I chronicled the history of NEA’s efforts, going as far back as 1998, and its report “The Real Story […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The 74

Renewal of Indian Education Policy ‘a Step in the Right Direction’ for Indigenous Education

Native American educators praised the Arizona State Board of Education and the Department of Education for renewing the state’s Indian Education Policy last month, a move they say moves toward improving education for Indigenous students. “This is absolutely a step in the right direction,” said Esther Nystrom, vice president of the Arizona Indian Education Association […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

The 74

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy