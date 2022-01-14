ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats Defeat GOP Sanctions On Russian Gas Pipeline

By Fred Cruz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Senate Democrats have defeated a bill by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz that would have slammed sanctions on a...

U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Officials Accused Of Helping Russia

(AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department says it’s levying new sanctions against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. According to Treasury, all four have been...
US, Russia Dig In Heels Over Ukraine As Tensions Mount

(AP) — The United States and Russia are digging in their heels over Ukraine with no sign either will relent from entrenched positions that have raised fears of a new war in Europe. On a visit to Kyiv, Seceretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of planning to reinforce...
How a European gas pipeline became a U.S. political weapon

Members of both parties oppose the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia into Germany, but that hasn’t stopped the project from becoming mired in the U.S. political dysfunction. Senate Democrats yesterday, at the behest of the White House, blocked legislation from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to impose...
US Official: Russia Prepping Pretext For Ukraine Invasion

(AP) — The Biden administration has determined that a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to potentially further invade Ukraine. A U.S. official says Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, says the administration believes Russia is also laying the groundwork through a social media disinformation campaign that looks to frame Ukraine as the aggressor that has been preparing to attack Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities. Faced with a blockade from Republicans complaining of federal overreach, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week. "I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said in a statement posted to social media immediately after the vote. "We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."
US: Swift, Severe Response If Russia Sends Troops To Ukraine

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning of a unified, “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up confusion about the position...
Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
mediaite.com

‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair. Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

