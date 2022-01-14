Democrats Defeat GOP Sanctions On Russian Gas Pipeline

US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities. Faced with a blockade from Republicans complaining of federal overreach, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week. "I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said in a statement posted to social media immediately after the vote. "We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 21 HOURS AGO