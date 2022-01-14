ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP senator Fauci called a ‘moron’ to introduce FAUCI Act on financial disclosures

By Elizabeth Faddis
 6 days ago

A Republican lawmaker that Dr. Anthony Fauci called a "moron" earlier this week will introduce a financial disclosures bill known as the FAUCI Act.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall will introduce the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act after Fauci insulted him in the aftermath of a heated debate in the Senate earlier this week, a spokesperson for the senator told the Hill . The FAUCI Act would mandate that the Office of Government Ethics present the financial records for people such as Fauci on its website, an allusion to the initial dispute that prompted Fauci to call Marshall a "moron" on a hot mic during a Senate hearing.


"Dr. Fauci has lost his reputation," Marshall said during a Thursday morning interview on Fox Business 's Mornings with Maria .

PAUL AND FAUCI IN FIERY EXCHANGE OVER HANDLING OF DISSENT OVER PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS

"He's lied to Congress again," he continued. "As you pointed out, the highest paid federal employee in the government, over $400,000 a year. But even more than that, he oversees $5 billion of grants, including significant amounts to Wuhan, China , via EcoHealth. Don't you think you'd like to know if he's getting any type of funds from Wuhan, China, or is it from the Chinese government?"

Fauci was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday during a Senate hearing calling the Kansas senator a "moron" after he was questioned as to whether he'd be willing to release his financial records. Marshall's question came after it was revealed that Fauci would make at least $350,000 per year after he retired, signifying the largest government pension in U.S. history.


"My financial disclosures are public knowledge and have been so," Fauci said to Marshall during Tuesday's hearing. "You are getting amazingly wrong information."

Marshall went on to explain that his office had been unable to find the financial documents, to which Fauci reiterated that his financial disclosures were available to the public. Shortly after, the exchange came to a screeching halt, and Fauci could be heard insulting Marshall over the microphone out of frustration.

"Jesus Christ," Fauci added, after having called the senator a moron.

Hours after the heated exchange between the two, Marshall said he understood Fauci had a " frustrating day " after "having a bombshell report show he in fact did award U.S. tax dollars for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and being called out about his personal financial disclosure during the COVID pandemic NOT being publicly available must be very frustrating."

Fauci responded by telling MSNBC host Chris Hayes it was "stunning" to him that "a United States senator doesn't realize that" his financial documents are "public knowledge."

The Washington Examiner reached out to Marshall for comment.

