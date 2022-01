Per the latest Earnings Preview, the Finance sector’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow 8.1% while revenues are estimated to improve 3.2%. Insurance, one of the Finance sector industries, is likely to have benefited from improved pricing, exposure growth, prudent underwriting, product redesigning, and accelerated digitalization. Easy year-over-year comparisons are likely to have added to the upside. However, a still low-rate environment is likely to have weighed on the upside.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO