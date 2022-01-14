ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This Company Just Made a Possibly Lucrative Acquisition — What's Next?

By Sam Msiska
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFlTv_0dlijclG00

Photo by Ccfb on Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The global home medical equipment market is expecting to see a jump from around $31 billion in 2019 to a projected $57 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, according to a report by Allied Market Research.

The industry has reportedly gained momentum over the years, owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the surge in the geriatric population around the globe.

The durable medical equipment sector accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is predicted to continue dominating throughout the projected period because of increased demand for home respiratory products such as ventilators, according to the report.

Notable companies in the space include Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT), AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO), ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD), Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) and Apria Inc. (NASDAQ: APR).

Quipt Home Medical Corp., recently announced that it acquired At Home Health Equipment, a provider of home medical equipment and supplies, to help expand its reach. The company believes this acquisition will significantly expand its reach in the Indianapolis area.

About the Acquisition

Considered Quipt’s largest single acquisition based on revenue, At Home Health adds more than 15,000 patients to Quipt’s active-patient database, bringing the total to around 17,000. At Home Health Equipment has been in the space for more than 25 years and has some often hard-to-obtain insurance contracts that may improve Quipt’s presence in the region.

Quipt expects the acquisition to enable it to tap into the market of a region where chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is prevalent. Indiana has more than 440,000 COPD patients, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In addition, 30% of At Home Health Equipment’s revenue comes from the hospice sector, providing Quipt the opportunity to explore and build its business this year. The purchase may also give Quipt the platform to grow its ventilation therapy program and its clinical respiratory products and services while adding patients to its existing subscription-based resupply program, which Quipt believes will be a strong source of revenue.

In November, Quipt announced it had acquired a privately held biomedical services company operating in the southeastern part of the United States.

What This Means for Quipt

Quipt expects the acquisition of At Home Health Equipment to add $13 million in annual revenue, $1.6 million in net income and a projected $2.9 million (22% margin) of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

“This acquisition allows us to build out our operating footprint as we reach 170,000 active patients, adds $13 million in revenue, a meaningful EBITDA and net income contribution as well as providing us with significant infrastructure,” Quipt Chief Financial Officer Hardik Mehta said.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lowe's Companies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Intuitive Surgical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intuitive Surgical beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.28, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Confectionary News

Hershey named as one of America's ‘most JUST Companies’

For the third consecutive year, The Hershey Company has been named as one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and media partner CNBC. JUST Capital annually evaluates the 1,000 largest publicly-traded companies in the US, based on a comprehensive survey conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behaviour. The...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

What's the Deal With Lemonade's Acquisition of Metromile?

When Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) announced in November that it would be acquiring Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE), investors' response to the deal was decidedly mixed. Like many growth stocks in recent months, shares of Lemonade have fallen considerably from their all-time high. Currently, the stock is trading down by nearly 80% from one year ago.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Could This Be Shopify's Next Acquisition?

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has made some highly strategic acquisitions over the years to expand its business to what it is today. Could more acquisitions be in store for the e-commerce giant in 2022? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 17, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren shares her ideal acquisition target for Shopify in 2022 with fellow contributor Toby Bordelon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Durable Medical Equipment#Home Medical Equipment#Cagr#Allied Market Research#Quipt Home Medical Corp#Qipt#Adapthealth Corp#Ahco Rrb#Resmed Inc#Rmd Rrb#Amedisys Inc#Amed#Apria Inc#Home Health Equipment
dbusiness.com

Portfolio Company of Detroit’s Huron Capital Completes Add-on Acquisition

Huron Capital, a middle-market private equity firm in Detroit, today announced its HVAC and plumbing installation, retrofit, and repair services platform, Pueblo Mechanical and Controls, has acquired Rock Mountain Mechanical (RMM). Based in South Salt Lake, Utah, RMM has operated for more than 30 years with the resources of one...
DETROIT, MI
Retail Wire

The Container Store’s new acquisition is upscale and ‘Made in the USA’

The Container Store has acquired Closet Works, a closet organization company, for $21.5 million. The deal announced earlier this week will expand Container Store’s ability to manufacture wood-based products and add to its premium tier portfolio. Container Store is also touting its acquisition of Chicago-based Closet Works as giving it access to equipment and facilities based in the U.S. instead of sourcing outside the country. Retailers have been challenged by disruptions in supplies, primarily from overseas, due to the impact of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Benzinga

PPG Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PPG Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Public Adds To Data And Visualization With HyperCharts Acquisition

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the acquisition of the data visualization platform HyperCharts. What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy. In a move to increase transparency and provide democratized access to financial markets, Public acquired HyperCharts,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Limelight Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Limelight Networks beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $7.49 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $85.56 versus the current price of Bath & Body Works at $54.76, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Publicly-Traded Cannabis Company Xebra Granted Trademarks In European Union

Marijuana company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE:9YC) has been granted trademarks in the European Union. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company confirmed Tuesday that it will cover 28 countries and 10 territories with Xebra's THC and CBD infused beverage brands, including MADCAP soft drinks, and the slogan Crazy Good, HOLAHI iced teas, It's High Time, HIGHJACK energy drinks, VICIOUS CITRUS lemonades, and the slogan Lemonade for Renegades, HIGHCASTLE waters, and more.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
BATESVILLE, AR
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
99K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy