A veteran and former law enforcement officer used his personal firearm to stop an armed robber who was breaking into his truck early Sunday morning in Tulsa, Okla. According to KOTV, after being alerted to motion in their driveway by a Ring security camera around 4:40 a.m., Curtis Sprague jumped into action. He “grabbed a pistol for protection” and went to investigate the situation while his wife called the police.

TULSA, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO