Because of the lack of affordable housing units, Clark County has to shift dollars originally allocated toward rehousing families experiencing or at risk of homelessness to placing them in extended stay motels as a temporary solution. Tim Burch, the administrator of human services for Clark County, said they have to meet certain thresholds every six […]

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO